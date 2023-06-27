FairPrice Group offering S$0.50 deals, limited edition merchandise, vouchers & rewards till Aug. 3, 2023

From now till Aug. 3, 2023, the FairPrice Group will be offering a series of deals as part of their "50 days of savings" campaign to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, all on the FairPrice Group app.

FairPrice Group app users can:

Save money when buying FairPrice Housebrand products or doing grocery shopping online

Get a kopi or teh fix at selected Kopitiam outlets for only S$0.50

Redeem rewards with the app

Here’s everything to expect during this campaign period:

S$0.50 Kopitiam hot Kopi/Teh

Enjoy kopi or teh for only S$0.50 with this e-voucher and pay via the FairPrice Group app at the drink stalls of participating Kopitiam outlets.

The drinks are a great, yummy pairing with any of the assorted Kuehs or Signature toasts.

To use this voucher, launch the FairPrice Group app, select “Payment” and “Add voucher”, search for FPG50KOPITEH voucher and apply it before scanning the payment QR code at the cashier.

This voucher is limited to one redemption per customer.

It is valid for the first 250,000 redemptions issued or until Aug. 3, whichever is earlier.

Do take note that this promotion is not eligible for ‘Click & Collect’ orders.

It also cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions, discounts, or coupons.

The promotion is available for takeaway, although additional charges will apply.

S$0.50 FairPrice Housebrand products

Every Thursday between Jun. 15 to Aug. 3, look out for the FairPrice S$0.50 Housebrand product deal which users can exclusively redeem on the FairPrice Group app.

Jun. 22 to 28’s deal is a pack of newly launched Mi Goreng at just S$0.50.

The offer, which refreshes every week, is valid online and at all FairPrice physical outlets, as well as its Warehouse Club.

It is not applicable at FairPrice Xpress or Cheers.

Offers will be available on a while stocks last basis.

Get S$5 off + S$5 return online grocery voucher

Use the promo code FPG5055 when checking out groceries at fairprice.com.sg to get S$5 off and a return promo code.

Users who simply spend a minimum of S$120 can get S$5 off their order.

This offer is capped at 300 redemptions per customer each day.

By doing so, you will be eligible for the S$5 return promo code.

The S$5 return promo code is only valid with a minimum spend of S$100 and will be emailed and dropped into your voucher wallets from Aug. 23, 2023.

Redeem rewards on the FairPrice Group app with your Linkpoints

FairPrice Group app users can use Linkpoints to redeem these rewards:

For those who are not familiar with Linkpoints, a user can get 0.5 Linkpoints from every S$1 spent with businesses under FairPrice Group such as FairPrice, Kopitiam and Cheers, with no minimum spend.

1. Carl’s Jr. Famous Star Burger (worth S$9) for 500 Linkpoints (worth S$5)

3. 50 per cent off selected Bober Tea Large Drinks for 50 Linkpoints (worth S$0.50)

4. Challenger Gaming Wireless Soundbar at S$50 (worth S$99) for 500 Linkpoints (worth S$5)

5. Potato Corner Super Mega Fries & Chicken Pop (worth S$6.90) for 500 Linkpoints (worth S$5)

6. Receive a S$50 FairPrice Group E-Voucher when purchasing an Annual Travel or Personal Accident Assurance Plan with Income for 500 Linkpoints (worth S$5)

7. Get 2 free slices with every 2 slices of cake purchased from Cat & the Fiddle for 50 Linkpoints (worth S$0.50)

8. Millennium Hotels and Resorts S$50 voucher for 5,000 Linkpoints (worth S$50)

9. S$50 off Royal Albatross Pirate’s Ahoy Cruise Tickets for 500 Linkpoints (worth S$5)

10. 50 per cent off Aurora Studio 10 class pack for 500 Linkpoints (worth S$5)

11. FPG50 Socks (Toilet Paper/Eggs) or Linkpoints Pouch for 500 Linkpoints each (worth S$5) from Jun. 29

Keep a lookout for redemption details here.

The FPG50 Socks and Linkpoints Pouch are limited to a maximum of five redemptions per user.

Rewards on the FairPrice Group app are on a while stocks last basis.

More information on the 50 days of savings campaign can be found here.

If you’re not on the FairPrice Group app yet, you can download it on Apple or Google Play store.

This sponsored article by FairPrice Group made the writer desperate for its 50-cent kopi.

Top image via FairPrice Group & Syahindah Ishak. All other images courtesy of FairPrice Group.