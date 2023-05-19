S’porean quits job as flight attendant at 24 to pursue passion as a preschool teacher

A career switch from cabin crew to preschool teacher might seem abrupt to some, but not for Farhana Binte Mohamed Hassan.

From flight attendant to educator

After completing her GCE ‘O’ Levels, 37-year-old Farhana landed a job as a flight attendant with Bahrain’s Gulf Airlines.

For the first two years, she noticed that she enjoyed interacting with children more than with adults.

So, she enrolled not just as an ordinary cabin crew member, but as a sky nanny.

If you’ve never heard of sky nannies, they are specialised staff found only on some long-haul flights. In her batch, only eight crew members enrolled for the position.

Trained to pay careful attention to the needs of babies and young children travelling with their families, sky nannies provide a helping hand to assist caregivers given the space constraints during the flight.

The training courses she attended for the role eventually became a turning point for her, inspiring her to switch careers to childcare two years later.

The specially tailored programme was held at Norland College in Bahrain, a prestigious institution with a reputation for training nannies who care for the British royals.

There, she picked up tips on how to manage children’s behaviour in a positive manner and how to provide suitable activities for young children when travelling.

Despite its focus on technical knowledge like early childhood-related pedagogy, she found herself deeply interested in the learning materials, which covered the development of a child’s physical, cognitive, language, emotional, and social abilities.

Leaving the job

While she loved being a sky nanny and found it meaningful, her interest evolved into a dream – to be involved in the learning and development of young children as a preschool teacher.

“At first, my friends and family were quite concerned about the monetary aspect when I decided to quit my previous job as I was the sole breadwinner taking care of my mother when my parents were going through a separation.”

Fortunately, her mother understood her ambition and was fully supportive of her career switch.

She had been saving up for four years, and now it was time to pursue an ambition she had since childhood.

Farhana joined PCF Sparkletots Preschool as an assistant teacher in 2010. A year later, she underwent training to become a certified early years educator.

“The most fulfilling job”

The moment she started working as a preschool teacher, she knew that she had found her calling. Since then, she has never considered another career switch.

“Caring for [the young ones] always motivates me as there is always something new that makes me look forward to every day,” said Farhana.

She said she has never regretted making the career switch, owing it to all the “wonderful people” she has met on this journey, who have helped her to grow personally and professionally.

She is also grateful for the level of trust and teamwork among the leaders and colleagues at her workplace.

Farhana was also given the opportunity to be involved in developing a new indoor and outdoor sensory playhouse and playland for the infants in her school.

She planned, designed and conceptualised how the playland’s sensory path could be conducted both indoors and outdoors.

“I wanted the children to see and touch a range of stimulators and textures so we can inculcate in them a sense of curiosity and the courage to explore.”

Such high-intensity activities also help them to sit still and focus for longer periods during activity time.

To stay relevant professionally, educators like Farhana have the opportunity to join professional development courses, workshops and programmes.

Currently, she is undergoing the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) Professional Development Programme, a three-year course that helps educators take on larger roles.

“There is a wide variety of career pathways for advancement in the early childhood sector that one can look forward to,” said Farhana.

Passion for working with children

While managing a room full of young children can be delightful, it can sometimes be draining too.

However, even after 12 years, the challenge of the job is also what keeps her going.

In her opinion, an early years educator must have an interest in, a passion for and patience when working with young children.

“Each child is unique, and you want to give your best and help them reach their full potential,” said Farhana.

Every day at work, she works hard to embrace the individual needs of each child and manage their development.

Despite some days feeling like an uphill journey, she believes that the joy of being with the children is priceless compared to all else.

