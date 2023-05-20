Get lowest electricity rate in S’pore & exclusive rebates of up to S$145 with Geneco from now till Jun. 30, 2023

The Great Singapore Sale is approaching and Geneco is pulling out all the stops.
From now till June 30, Singapore's number one residential electricity retailer will be having a series of exclusive rebates and promotions.
Lowest Rate in Town
Enjoy the lowest electricity rate in town (28.98¢/kWh) when you sign up with Geneco’s most popular plan, Get It Fixed 24.
Get It Fixed 24 is a 24-month contract plan that offers a price match guarantee.
Customers who sign up with Geneco can now enjoy exclusive rebates of up to S$145:
- S$50 bill rebate + S$30 eCapitaVoucher with promo code GSS80 (for the first 1,000 online sign-ups)
- S$20 bill rebate when you use your friend's referral code
- Stack up to S$45 bill rebate with these credit card offers:
If you find it hard to be in a committed long-term “relationship”, Geneco also offers shorter term contract plans:
Get It Fixed 12 (rate at 28.98¢/kWh)
- 12-month contract plan with exclusive S$25 bill rebate using the promo code GSS25
- Stack your friend’s referral code and Geneco’s credit card offers for more bill rebates
Give Us A Try (29.30¢/kWh)
- 6-month contract plan
PowerUp Rewards
What’s more, customers who join the Geneco family can enjoy these exclusive PowerUp Rewards promotions:
Eat
- 10 per cent off with no minimum spend at Grain
- S$10 off and free delivery for your first foodpanda order
Shop
- S$5 off your FairPrice online order
- S$10 off your first FairPrice online order
- Complimentary 2-Year Eu Rewards Membership (U.P. S$15) at Eu Yan Sang
- 10 per cent off and free upgrades worth up to S$800 at Etch&Bolts
- 25 per cent off with S$20 minimum spend at REFASH
- S$12 off your first purchase at Shopee with a minimum spend of S$20
- 10 per cent off on cleaning, beauty and wellness services at Urban Company
- Additional 5 per cent off OTO products online
- S$20 off online purchase at Robinsons
Play
- S$400 off CRU TV Bike
- 20 per cent off CRU Class Combo Packages
- Complimentary 10-day CRU TV Trial
- 3-month mewatch prime plan with ROCK 24/7 at S$17.82 (U.P. S$38.67)
- Free stay for children at Gaya Island Resort
- Free stay for children at Pangkor Laut Resort
- Free stay for children at Tanjong Jara Resort
- Complimentary Les Waterfalls Excursion for two at Spa Village Resort Tembok, Bali
Others
- Free Home Contents coverage of up to S$5,000 for 12 months at HL Assurance
- S$5 Grab voucher when you download Motorist App and submit a free car valuation
Reviews
If you need further convincing, here are some 5-star reviews from Geneco’s customers:
Click here to be a Geneco Super Saver and enjoy these exclusive rebates and promotions now.
This sponsored article by Geneco made this writer consider switching her electricity retailer over to them.
