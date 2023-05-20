Get lowest electricity rate in S’pore & exclusive rebates of up to S$145 with Geneco from now till Jun. 30, 2023

The Great Singapore Sale is approaching and Geneco is pulling out all the stops.

From now till June 30, Singapore's number one residential electricity retailer will be having a series of exclusive rebates and promotions.

Lowest Rate in Town

Enjoy the lowest electricity rate in town (28.98¢/kWh) when you sign up with Geneco’s most popular plan, Get It Fixed 24.

Get It Fixed 24 is a 24-month contract plan that offers a price match guarantee.

Customers who sign up with Geneco can now enjoy exclusive rebates of up to S$145:

If you find it hard to be in a committed long-term “relationship”, Geneco also offers shorter term contract plans:

Get It Fixed 12 (rate at 28.98¢/kWh)

12-month contract plan with exclusive S$25 bill rebate using the promo code GSS25

Stack your friend’s referral code and Geneco’s credit card offers for more bill rebates

Give Us A Try (29.30¢/kWh)

6-month contract plan

PowerUp Rewards

What’s more, customers who join the Geneco family can enjoy these exclusive PowerUp Rewards promotions:

Eat

10 per cent off with no minimum spend at Grain

S$10 off and free delivery for your first foodpanda order

Shop

S$5 off your FairPrice online order

S$10 off your first FairPrice online order

Complimentary 2-Year Eu Rewards Membership (U.P. S$15) at Eu Yan Sang

10 per cent off and free upgrades worth up to S$800 at Etch&Bolts

25 per cent off with S$20 minimum spend at REFASH

S$12 off your first purchase at Shopee with a minimum spend of S$20

10 per cent off on cleaning, beauty and wellness services at Urban Company

Additional 5 per cent off OTO products online

S$20 off online purchase at Robinsons

Play

S$400 off CRU TV Bike

20 per cent off CRU Class Combo Packages

Complimentary 10-day CRU TV Trial

3-month mewatch prime plan with ROCK 24/7 at S$17.82 (U.P. S$38.67)

Free stay for children at Gaya Island Resort

Free stay for children at Pangkor Laut Resort

Free stay for children at Tanjong Jara Resort

Complimentary Les Waterfalls Excursion for two at Spa Village Resort Tembok, Bali

Others

Free Home Contents coverage of up to S$5,000 for 12 months at HL Assurance

S$5 Grab voucher when you download Motorist App and submit a free car valuation

Reviews

If you need further convincing, here are some 5-star reviews from Geneco’s customers:

Click here to be a Geneco Super Saver and enjoy these exclusive rebates and promotions now.

