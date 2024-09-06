S$1.1 million raised by S'pore public presented to UNICEF for Gaza

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli had concluded a "fulfilling trip" to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Masagos visited the two countries from Sep. 1 to 4, 2024, and had dialogues with Emirati and Jordanian leaders on a wide spectrum of cooperation in areas such as Islamic education, social and family development including for persons with disabilities as well as humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs also witnessed the handover of a US$854,000 (S$ 1.1 million) cheque by Singapore charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) to the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Sep. 4.

The presentation marks the second and final tranche of donations by RLAF, which raised a total of S$2.1 million as part of their special collection in the month of Ramadan from Mar 20. to 26, 2024.

Funds have been well-utilised to assist children, women, and families in Gaza: RLAF

According to a press release by RLAF, CEO of the charity, Adnan Abdul Hamid, presented the second symbolic cheque to UNICEF, marking the successful completion of the donation transfer.

The first tranche of S$1 million was handed over to UNICEF in Singapore by former RLAF CEO, Muhammad Faizal Othman on Apr. 16, 2024.

"RLAF is satisfied that the funds have been well-utilised so far to assist children, women, and families in Gaza, ensuring that critical needs are met effectively."

The charity said that donations are used to support the establishment of safe Temporary Learning Spaces in shelters that can support Internally Displaced children.

The learning spaces aim to serve as hubs for informal education, social and emotional support, and the provision of essential services aimed at 840 children aged seven to 13.

The initiative also includes training for 24 teachers to deliver crucial educational and emotional support to children affected by the ongoing crisis.

To date, the charity has raised S$10.2 million over two campaigns, which is part of Singapore's total contribution of S$17 million.

According to RLAF, the humanitarian aid consists of food, medical supplies, sanitation items and other assistance.

"Singapore's aid to Gaza since the start of the current crisis serves as a tangible demonstration of the nation's dedication to humanitarian causes and its proactive role in contributing to global efforts to improve the well-being of communities in need."

Deeply grateful for overwhelming support by the people of Singapore: Masagos

In a Facebook post on Sep. 4, Masagos said that he is "glad" to get to know UNICEF members who have been working closely with RLAF to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He added that the fundraiser also occurred during Friday prayers at all 70 mosques in Singapore.

"Many have contributed generously to this humanitarian relief effort dedicated to the children, women and families in Gaza affected by the crisis," Masagos said.

"To the people of Singapore, I am deeply grateful for your overwhelming support to this urgent and significant cause."

He also thanked the Jordanian government for supporting Singapore's efforts to facilitate the third tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza in March 2024.

He noted that Jordan "plays an important role" in the current Middle Eastern regional tensions.

"This joint effort underscores our shared commitment to help the Palestinian Authorities and the people of Gaza affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis," Masagos wrote.

He assured that Singapore will continue to work with Middle Eastern partners to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure that the aids are urgently sent to those in dire need of help.

Masagos confirmed that RLAF will be conducting another fundraiser and expressed his support for the initiative.

