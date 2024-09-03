Masagos Zulkifli visits UAE, discussed Middle East developments & Gaza crisis

Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health, and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Masagos Zulkifli is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from Sep. 1 to 4, 2024.

Met Middle East officials & overseas Singaporeans

UAE

In the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, Masagos had met with key religious and political figures, such as Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, as well as Chairman of the Department of Energy Awaidha Murshed Al Marar.

He will also visit the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and meet with the Singapore Muslim community in UAE.

Had "engaging" discussions on many topics in UAE, thanked partners for assisting with Gaza aid

On the first leg of his trip, Masagos shared in a Facebook post on Sep. 3 that he is "happy" to reconnect with his Emirati counterparts and other officials.

He added that he had engaging discussions about building strong families, interfaith understanding and social cohesion, trade and energy.

Masagos said: "By sharing experiences and best practices, both our people can benefit further."

He added that he had shared the Singapore's Community of Success vision, which highlights how Muslim minorities can thrive in a multicultural society and be "committed, contributing citizens" to their countries.

He noted that the upcoming International Conference on Communities of Success (ICCOS), which will be held from Oct. 14 to 15, is one platform for thought leaders, religious scholars and community practitioners to come together to exchange ideas in building thriving Muslim communities around the world.

On recent developments in the Middle East, particularly Gaza, Masagos wrote that he also had "good discussions" with his counterparts.

"Singapore is deeply concerned at the worsening humanitarian crisis which has led to the loss of thousands of innocent civilian lives."

Masagos thanked UAE and Cyprus for supporting Singapore's efforts in the fourth tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and for ensuring that the aid safely reaches Gaza.

The aid comprised 300 metric tonnes of canned sardines and 1,000 metric tonnes of rice.

Jordan

In the second leg of his trip to Jordan's capital Amman, Masagos will be meeting with Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Mohammed Khalayleh, Jordanian Prince Rashid Bin Hassan, and Nathir Obeidat, President of the University of Jordan.

He will also engage with Singaporean students studying in Jordan.

Masagos will also attend a symbolic cheque presentation between Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) and United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for its Ramadan Appeal for Gaza fundraising in March 2024.

Background

The visit is part of efforts to strengthen Singapore's engagements with UAE and Jordan for future collaboration, according to a media release by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Aug. 31.

He is joined by the Muis Chief Executive Kadir Maideen and other officials.

Top photos via Masagos Zulkifli/Facebook