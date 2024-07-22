S'pore to deliver 4th tranche of aid to Gaza, total contributions over S$17 million so far

Singapore will deliver the fourth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, comprising 300 tonnes of sardines and 1,000 tonnes of rice.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said the government decided to send another round of aid as food insecurity remains a pressing concern in Gaza, according to a press release on Jul. 22.

He announced the latest tranche of aid at a handover ceremony, attended by Singapore's Representative to the Palestinian Authority Hawazi Daipi, chargé d’affaires at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Singapore Dhabia Al Mehairbi, and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Cyprus in Singapore, Raja Bose.

To be delivered through Cyprus

Working with the UAE and Cyprus, the fourth tranche of aid will be delivered by Singapore via commercial sea freight to Larnaca, Cyprus, where it will then be forwarded to Gaza for distribution.

Vivian said that the latest contribution represents Singapore's "continued and steadfast commitment to alleviate the suffering in Gaza".

"We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that the aid reaches all those in need swiftly and effectively."

In January 2024, Singapore sent a two-person team to Gaza to provide medical care for casualties in cooperation with Egypt.

The third tranche of aid was delivered to Gaza in March 2024.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) successfully delivered food and critical supplies, in coordination with the Royal Jordanian government.

Vivian thanked those who assisted Singapore with the aid mission, especially Egypt and Jordan.

"Without their support, we would not have been able to physically deliver these much-needed supplies to our Palestinian friends and civilians who need our support."

Singapore and Singaporeans have contributed over S$17 million

Vivian highlighted that the war in Gaza has reached its ninth month, and that Singaporeans are "deeply distressed and grieved over the situation".

He noted that Singapore and Singaporeans have donated more than S$17 million in cash and in-kind donations for Gaza so far.

The amount includes S$8.1 million raised by Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation for the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and at least another S$2 million for the United Nations Children's Fund.

Vivian also expressed his hope for a humanitarian ceasefire deal to be reached in Gaza.

"This would allow all hostages to be released and for humanitarian assistance to reach all the affected civilian population. In the longer term, a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be found."

