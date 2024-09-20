Back

4m python curls around Thai woman, 64, at home, 2-hour rescue ensues

The woman has been living alone since her husband passed away in November 2023.

Amber Tay | September 20, 2024, 04:55 PM

A 64-year-old woman was washing cutleries in her kitchen at home in Thailand on Sep. 17 night when she felt a sharp pain in her right thigh.

The woman, named Arom, looked down to see a 4m python coiled around her leg.

Arom struggled for over two hours as the python constricted her.

She was rescued when people nearby heard her cries and called the police, The Nation reported.

The incident happened at the Samut Prakan’s Phra Samut Chedi district, an hour away from Bangkok.

Woman lived alone

Arom said she lived alone since her husband passed away in November 2023.

The 20kg reptile had wrapped itself around her until she fell.

The snake constricted her.

Arom grabbed the python by its head but its grip only tightened.

Police officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station and rescuers from Poh Teck Tung Foundation rushed to the house to free the woman.

When the officers arrived, Arom looked "exhausted and pale", with the snake coiled around her torso, AP News reported.

The python was hit on the head with a crowbar.

The operation took more than 30 minutes before the python finally released its grip and slithered away before it could be captured.

Pythons typically kill through constriction

Mary-Ruth Low, a conservation and research officer for Wildlife Reserves Singapore (now part of Mandai Wildlife Group) told BBC pythons are "almost exclusively" mammal feeders and typically eat rats and other small animals, but do sometimes feast on reptiles, including crocodiles.

Pythons typically kill through constriction and swallow their food whole.

Once they reach a certain size, they tend to hunt larger prey, including animals as large as pigs or cows.

Cases of pythons swallowing humans are rare, though there have been reports in recent years.

A 36-year-old woman was found dead inside the belly of a snake after she went missing in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia on Jul. 2.

Another 45-year-old woman suffered a similar fate just a month prior in the same province.

Top image via The Nation Thailand

