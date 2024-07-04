Back

Body of missing woman, 36, found inside python in South Sulawesi, Indonesia

This is the second python killing in the province in a month.

Ruth Chai | July 04, 2024, 10:50 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A missing woman's body was found inside the belly of a snake after it swallowed her whole in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, local police said on Jul. 3, 2024.

This is the second python-related death in the province in a month.

What happened

Relatives of the woman, 36-year-old Siriati searched for her after she failed to return home to buy medicine for her sick child the morning before.

Her husband, 30-year-old Adiansa, found her slippers and pants on the ground about 500 metres from their house in Siteba village, AFP reported.

He then noticed a live snake with a "very large" bloated belly about 10 metres from the path, local police chief Idul said.

He grew suspicious, and instructed villagers to help cut open its stomach, where they found Siriati's body, village secretary Iyang revealed.

Another case

On Jun. 7, a 45-year-old Indonesian woman who had gone missing was found dead inside the belly of a python in Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province.

Village head Suardi Rosi told AFP that a search for Farida, a mother of four, was conducted after she failed to return home.

Farida's husband and residents of Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province discovered her the next day inside the reticulated python.

Her husband grew suspicious after finding her belongings, and soon after scouting the surrounding area, they spotted a python with a large belly.

When the python's belly was cut open, Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake.

Cases of pythons swallowing humans rare

Pythons are "almost exclusively" mammal feeders and typically eat rats and other small animals, but do sometimes feast on reptiles including crocodiles, said Mary-Ruth Low, a conservation and research officer for Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which is now part of Mandai Wildlife Group.

Pythons typically kill through constriction and swallow their food whole.

However, once they reach a certain size, they tend to hunt larger prey, Low told the BBC in 2018.

"It's almost like they don't bother with rats anymore because the calories are not worth it," she said.

Their prey can thus include animals as large as pigs or cows. However, pythons can also go a long time without hunting if they fail to find suitable prey.

Cases of pythons swallowing humans are rare.

Related story

Top photo via David Clode/Unsplash 

M'sia woman, 37, drowns after delivering food to flood victims in Sabah

She was swept away by the strong current.

July 04, 2024, 02:15 PM

1st 300 customers to get free Honey Churro with any purchase at Mister Donut's 313@Somerset outlet on Jul. 8, 2024

Mister Donut opened its 313@Somerset outlet on Jun. 17.

July 04, 2024, 12:04 PM

Wake Up S'pore founder to plead guilty for defaming KKH, with woman who submitted false miscarriage story

They are both set to plead guilty on Aug. 26.

July 04, 2024, 11:32 AM

Blackpink's Lisa lookalike spotted selling chicken in Thailand

Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar.

July 04, 2024, 11:17 AM

1.5 million S'poreans to get up to S$850 cash in Aug. 2024. Check if you're one of them.

$$$.

July 04, 2024, 11:14 AM

South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opens cafe at Suntec City

Buns of all shapes and sizes.

July 04, 2024, 10:33 AM

3-hour delay along East-West Line due to track fault at Jurong East MRT station on Jul. 4 morning

The fault occurred at around 5am, and was cleared at 7:48am.

July 04, 2024, 10:10 AM

M'sia Good Vibes Festival cancelled due to clash with M'sia king's coronation

Second year in a row that the festival has been cancelled.

July 03, 2024, 08:02 PM

Hawker food prices went up 6.1% in 2023 due to rising food import costs

The hawker food inflation has since moderated to 3.7% in May 2024.

July 03, 2024, 06:58 PM

Challenging to launch more BTO flats with wait times of less than 3 years: Desmond Lee

He was asked if HDB could reduce wait times to 18 months.

July 03, 2024, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.