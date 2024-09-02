Family of missing KL sinkhole victim complete last rites before returning to India

The family of the victim who fell into a sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur (KL) on Aug. 23, 2024, conducted a final religious ceremony at the site before returning to India on Sep. 1, The Star reported.

It has been 11 days since the tourist from India, a 48-year-old woman, fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole in KL.

The search for her body was called off due to safety concerns, after the woman remained missing for nine days on Aug. 31.

Two other sinkholes have since appeared in KL on Aug. 26 and 28.

Last rites

According to The Star, the victim's husband, son and sister visited the sinkhole site on Sep. 1 to perform Hindu rituals.

A video was posted to X by Malaysian media Astro Awani of the family performing the rites:

Berat mata memandang berat lagi bahu yang memikul. Namun ahli keluarga G Vijaya Lakshmi, rakyat India yang hilang selepas terjatuh ke lubang sedalam lapan meter di Jalan Masjid India di sini pada 23 Ogos lalu akur dengan 'lukisan takdir' dan mengambil keputusan untuk kembali ke… pic.twitter.com/dyBHLhPdxk — Astro AWANI (@501Awani) September 1, 2024

The family lit oil lamps and rang bells.

They also took a clump of soil and placed it in a plastic bag, presumably to bring back to India.

The family reportedly departed for India on Sep. 1.

According to CNA, Malaysia's cabinet is willing to consider compensating the bereaved family, with the matter to be discussed in a meeting on Sep. 4.

Top photo by Astro Awani/X.