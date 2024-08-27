Drain collapse in KL, M'sia leaves gaping hole in sidewalk

A drain collapsed along a sidewalk at Kerinchi Kampung in Kuala Lumpur, leaving a big hole in its wake.

KL City Hall said in a Facebook post that safety tape, water barriers, and cones were placed at the scene, cordoning off the area on Aug. 26 at 10pm.

Second sinkhole

This comes after the search and rescue effort for the 48-year-old female tourist who fell into another sinkhole on Jalan Masjid extends into the fifth day.

The tourist, who is from India, disappeared into the 8m-deep sinkhole on the way to a temple on Aug. 23.

She was scheduled to leave the country on Aug. 25.

The mayor of KL said that KL remains safe and "will only consider it unsafe if there are studies that provide evidence to the contrary, especially given the alarming media reports."

Top photos via dbkl2u/Facebook