Another hole appears in KL road 50m away from sinkhole that tourist fell into

A second hole in the ground has appeared in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Aug. 28, along the same street where a woman went missing, having fallen into a sinkhole that appeared several days earlier.

Bernama reported that the second sinkhole appeared at 2:30am on Aug. 28, after heavy rains occurred overnight.

Another sinkhole has been reported on Jalan Masjid India here, about 50 metres from where the ground suddenly collapsed, swallowing a woman pedestrian last Friday. The latest incident is said to have occurred at around 2.30 am today, believed due to the heavy rain and storm last night. However, checks at the location show that the sinkhole area has been completely cordoned off by the security team to prevent any untoward incidents.

Images taken by Bernama showed the latest hole to open up in Jalan Masjid India in KL, just in front of a local police post.

The hole is surrounded by a noticeable depression, indicating that it may be larger beneath the road surface.

It is also about 50m to 60m away from the first sinkhole that formed on Aug. 23.