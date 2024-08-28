Back

Another hole appears in KL road 50m away from sinkhole that tourist fell into

This is the third hole that has appeared in KL.

Tan Min-Wei | August 28, 2024, 03:54 PM

A second hole in the ground has appeared in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Aug. 28, along the same street where a woman went missing, having fallen into a sinkhole that appeared several days earlier.

50m away

Bernama reported that the second sinkhole appeared at 2:30am on Aug. 28, after heavy rains occurred overnight.

@themalaymail Another sinkhole has been reported on Jalan Masjid India here, about 50 metres from where the ground suddenly collapsed, swallowing a woman pedestrian last Friday. The latest incident is said to have occurred at around 2.30 am today, believed due to the heavy rain and storm last night. However, checks at the location show that the sinkhole area has been completely cordoned off by the security team to prevent any untoward incidents. #fyp #malaysia #malaysianews #kualalumpur ♬ original sound - themalaymail

Images taken by Bernama showed the latest hole to open up in Jalan Masjid India in KL, just in front of a local police post.

The hole is surrounded by a noticeable depression, indicating that it may be larger beneath the road surface.

It is also about 50m to 60m away from the first sinkhole that formed on Aug. 23.

Approximate locations of Aug. 23 & 28 sinkholes. Image via Google Maps

A 48-year-old female tourist fell into the first sinkhole after it suddenly appeared under her.

An intense search for her has stretched into its seventh day, but without success.

The newest hole has been cordoned off by a security team to "prevent any untoward incidents", as reported by Bernama.

Dang Wangi district police chief Suliezmy Affendy Sulaiman confirmed that extending the road closure in the area was under discussion, with further updates to be provided later.

Two holes in two days

The sinkholes, and the still-missing tourist, have made headlines in recent days, with the mayor of KL, Maimunah binti Mohd Sharif, insisting on Aug. 26 that the city is still safe.

But in the two days after she made that statement, two new holes have appeared on KL roads.

Before the latest sinkhole formed on Aug. 28, a drain collapsed in the Kuala Lumpur suburb of Kampung Kerinchi, along Jalan Pantai Permai, on Aug. 27.

It left a gaping hole across a pedestrian walkway and its adjacent road.

Top image via Google Maps & Bernama

