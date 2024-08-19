VEP info centre in Woodlands packed with people after news broke it's suddenly open

More than 40 people showed up and entered the premises of the new information centre for drivers in Singapore on Aug. 19 that is meant to provide help with queries about Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

This was after it was suddenly reported that the office opened in Woodlands on Monday without any prior announcement being made about its exact address.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the people, believed to be motorists and car owners, visited 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5, with some more people queuing outside the door.

Those in line appeared dissatisfied, it was also reported.

CNA also reported that the place was packed as drivers rushed down to ask questions.

The Straits Times reported that 200 drivers showed up.

No more queue numbers to be given out for the day

A 70-year-old retiree arrived at the centre for help after he applied for the VEP online in June, but the application has not been approved until now.

He revealed that this was his second time applying for the VEP, and the application process this time was much longer than the last time.

In this second application, he said he was asked to update some information, but due to the rush of applicants following Malaysia's mandatory VEP announcement, the update failed.

Many car owners at the information centre also complained about encountering the same problems as the retiree and expressed their dissatisfaction to the person-in-charge.

The person-in-charge, who did not want to be named, said there are currently more than 20,000 VEP applications submitted online, and the company needs more time to process them.

As of 3pm on Monday, the person-in-charge said the centre will not be providing consultation service queue numbers for the day.

Car owners who have questions about VEP applications can leave their email and contact information and wait for follow-ups.

In addition, the person-in-charge repeatedly reiterated that the information centre is only responsible for answering questions from car owners and does not provide VEP application and collection services.

Top photo via Lianhe Zaobao