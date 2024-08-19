M'sia VEP info counter opens in S'pore's Woodlands industrial park

An information counter for drivers in Singapore to help with queries about Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) opened in Woodlands on Monday, Aug. 19, without any prior announcement being made about its exact address.

CNA reported that it found out about the location of the office via word-of-mouth from a staff member at TCSens office in Johor's Danga Bay.

TCSens is the vendor appointed by Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) to handle queries from Singapore drivers.

Neither TCSens nor Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) made any prior public announcement about the exact location of the information counter in Singapore.

The office is located at 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 on the third floor, but did not have any signs indicating it was the information centre, CNA reported.

The only indication was the "MY VEP PTE LTD" listing on the building's board.

The premises contained two rows of chairs and six information counters.

Drivers are unable to install nor collect their radio frequency identification (RFID) tag at the office, it was also reported.

CNA met one driver at the Woodlands information counter on Monday before noon who heard about the information centre from a friend.

Background

Malaysia in May announced that all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country by land from Singapore must use VEPs from Oct. 1, 2024.

Vehicles that have been registered will be fitted with a RFID tag that costs RM10 (S$3).

The RFID tags identify each vehicle and are non-transferable.

Action will be taken against any foreign motor vehicle without a VEP entering Malaysia from the implementation date.

Anyone found guilty of the offence can be fined up to RM2,000 (S$600) or jailed for up to six months.

