India's PM Narendra Modi to visit S'pore from Sep. 4 to 5

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Singapore from Sep. 4 to 5, at the invitation of Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong.

Two-country trip

Indian newspaper The Hindu reported that Modi is making the visit as part of a two-country trip that includes Brunei.

Modi is making the visit at the invitation of PM Wong. This will be the first time the pair meet since Modi was re-elected in June 2024, and PM Wong was sworn in in May 2024.

In anticipation of the visit, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan hosted a number of Indian ministers for the second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), and said at the time that the meeting was very "productive and efficient".

He added that Modi would visit Singapore very soon, although he did not mention specific dates.

Modi is expected to also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Modi and PM Wong last met in 2022, during the first ISMR.

They have also had notable social medial interactions, such as when Modi complimented Wong's sitar playing in November 2023.

Top image via Lawrence Wong/Facebook