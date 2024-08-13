M'sia immigration department gives cake to ICA for S'pore's 59th birthday

Malaysia's Department of Immigration gifted a birthday cake to Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to celebrate Singapore's 59th National Day.

The occasion was shared to Facebook by ICA.

ICA thanked their counterpart at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ (customs, immigration and quarantine) complex across the Causeway, and wrote: "ICA look forward to continuing our strong partnership, ensuring smooth trade and safe travels at our land borders."

Cake exchange

In 2023, ICA also received a cake from the Malaysian side to mark Singapore's 58th national day.

In response, ICA Singapore gifted a birthday cake in return for Malaysia's 66th Merdeka Day on Aug. 31.

