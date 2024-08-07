Back

M'sia police suspect dark web child porn syndicate link in alleged kidnapping of Johor girl, 6

The Johor police continued to dig deeper even though the girl was found.

Belmont Lay | August 07, 2024, 04:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysia police are not ruling out the possibility that a child pornography ring was involved in the alleged kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Johor in July 2024.

A suspect is believed to be involved in a child pornography ring on the dark web, New Straits Times (NST) reported, with forensics experts roped in.

The dark web, often used for trafficking, as well as sharing of child pornography and trading stolen data, is part of the Internet but not accessible by typical web browsers.

Johor police chief Commissioner M Kumar described what was found in the suspect's home as "heinous", but could not provide details as investigations were ongoing.

He said police were not satisfied with closing the case following the girl's rescue.

"From day one, this case did not sit right with me. We kept digging deeper," he told NST.

Kumar said in an update at an Aug. 6 press conference that the motive behind the girl’s abduction will be established soon, after police found new leads in their investigation on the main suspect.

He previously said initial investigations found the suspect had acted alone and has no ties with criminal groups.

Background

Five people were arrested in connection to the kidnapping, where the girl was rescued.

The motive for the abduction has not been established, but investigators are zooming in on one of the five suspects after adult pornography, child pornography, and sex toys, were found in his home in Kulai.

The 31-year-old suspect was re-arrested after he was released on bail for the kidnapping.

The girl was reported missing by her father on Jul. 20 at a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri.

She was found safe at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Jul 23.

On Jul. 23, he was remanded for 13 days to assist in investigations before he was released on bail.

The suspect was rearrested and remanded for further investigations on Aug. 4.

The suspect is now investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for accessing or possessing child sexual abuse materials.

If found guilty, the man faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to RM10,000 (S$2,957), or both.

He is also being investigated under Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene materials.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

Top photos via China Press & Sin Chew Daily

Otters seen devouring huge catfish at Woodlands, monitor lizard cleans up after them.

No food waste here.

August 07, 2024, 04:34 PM

BTS Suga apologises for riding electric scooter while drunk, was charged & fined by police

His licence was revoked by the police.

August 07, 2024, 03:50 PM

'The Office' star Angela Kinsey visits S'pore

Save Bandit!

August 07, 2024, 03:26 PM

Free Marine Parade shuttle bus service costs S$1 million a year, mostly funded by donations

It also qualified for government grants as a community ground-up initiative.

August 07, 2024, 02:59 PM

No evidence of S'poreans responsible for posts carrying false narratives on S'pore leadership transition: MHA

There have been no further posts detected.

August 07, 2024, 02:18 PM

Crowdstrike IT outage: S'pore govt to set up internal taskforce to assess digital resilience

No one expected a "fairly innocuous software update" could have caused a global disruption, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said.

August 07, 2024, 02:02 PM

S'poreans in UK urged to avoid riot-affected areas: S'pore High Commission in London

Riots have been spreading across the UK since Jul. 29.

August 07, 2024, 01:04 PM

1 S'porean travelled to Lebanon despite advisory & knowing dangers: MFA

He appealed for Singaporeans not to travel to the region unless absolutely necessary.

August 07, 2024, 12:56 PM

Manager of Indonesia's Olympic badminton team in Paris had his car broken into & bag stolen, lost S$78,300

The bag contained approximately 950 million rupiah (S$78,300) of team expenses, credit cards and passports.

August 07, 2024, 12:33 PM

Most expensive resale 4-room or smaller HDB flats mostly located in 4 HDB estates in or very near city centre

They make up just 0.5 per cent of all four-room or smaller flats transacted in the last two years.

August 07, 2024, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.