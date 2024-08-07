M'sia police suspect dark web child porn syndicate link in alleged kidnapping of Johor girl, 6

Malaysia police are not ruling out the possibility that a child pornography ring was involved in the alleged kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Johor in July 2024.

A suspect is believed to be involved in a child pornography ring on the dark web, New Straits Times (NST) reported, with forensics experts roped in.

The dark web, often used for trafficking, as well as sharing of child pornography and trading stolen data, is part of the Internet but not accessible by typical web browsers.

Johor police chief Commissioner M Kumar described what was found in the suspect's home as "heinous", but could not provide details as investigations were ongoing.

He said police were not satisfied with closing the case following the girl's rescue.

"From day one, this case did not sit right with me. We kept digging deeper," he told NST.

Kumar said in an update at an Aug. 6 press conference that the motive behind the girl’s abduction will be established soon, after police found new leads in their investigation on the main suspect.

He previously said initial investigations found the suspect had acted alone and has no ties with criminal groups.

Background

Five people were arrested in connection to the kidnapping, where the girl was rescued.

The motive for the abduction has not been established, but investigators are zooming in on one of the five suspects after adult pornography, child pornography, and sex toys, were found in his home in Kulai.

The 31-year-old suspect was re-arrested after he was released on bail for the kidnapping.

The girl was reported missing by her father on Jul. 20 at a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri.

She was found safe at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Jul 23.

On Jul. 23, he was remanded for 13 days to assist in investigations before he was released on bail.

The suspect was rearrested and remanded for further investigations on Aug. 4.

The suspect is now investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for accessing or possessing child sexual abuse materials.

If found guilty, the man faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to RM10,000 (S$2,957), or both.

He is also being investigated under Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene materials.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

