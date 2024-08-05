JB girl kidnapping case: Man, 31, rearrested after police finds child porn in his house

A man arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Malaysia has been rearrested after the expiration of his remand period on Aug. 4, 2024.

This comes after police discovered various sex toys, and adult and child pornography in the 31-year-old's flat, Johor Police Chief M. Kumar said in a statement on Aug. 4, reported Oriental Daily and Sin Chew Daily.

Investigation

The man is one of five arrested in connection to the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl who went missing in Johor Bahru on Jul. 20.

She was found in a hotel room in Batang Kali, Selangor three days later on Jul. 23.

The location she was found is a four-and-a-half hour drive from Johor Bahru.

The man was arrested that same day and was remanded until Jul. 29 to assist with investigations.

Subsequently, his remand period was extended to Aug. 4.

Since then, police discovered obscene materials at his house in Kulai.

The police granted the man verbal bail on Aug. 4 and he was subsequently arrested again to continue assisting with investigations.

Kumar added that police are investigating the case under Section 10 of the Child Sexual Offences Act 2017 for obtaining or possessing child pornography and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possession of obscene materials.

Top photo from Sin Chew Daily