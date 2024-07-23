Back

Missing JB girl, 6, found safe in Selangor budget hotel, local man, 31, arrested

A total of five people were arrested in connection with the case.

Fasiha Nazren | Khine Zin Htet | July 23, 2024, 11:44 AM

A girl who went missing in Johor Bahru on Jul. 20, has been found safe in Batang Kali, Selangor.

The girl was found at a budget hotel at about 4am on Jul. 23, and a 31-year-old local man was arrested, Johor police chief M Kumar said in a press conference.

The location where the girl was found is about 390km away from Johor Bahru.

It is a four-and-a-half hour drive away.

Arrests made

In total, five people aged between 30 and 45 have been arrested in connection to the case, Kumar said.

The vehicle used by the suspect in the suspected abduction has also been seized.

Two men and two women were arrested earlier on Jul. 22 in connection with the case.

Kumar also cautioned the public against speculation that could hinder the investigation.

The motive of the suspects is still under investigation.

Girl sent to hospital for check-up

The girl has been sent to the hospital for a check-up, Kumar said.

She went missing at the Eco Galleria shopping mall's Bon Odori event, a Japanese summer festival, where her parents were booth operators on Jul. 20.

She was said to be playing near their stall before her father noticed she had gone missing at about 8:30pm.

Top photos from Polis Johor

