Back

JB girl, 6, still traumatised after being allegedly taken, 4 suspects released on bail

The girl does not want to be left alone.

Hannah Martens | July 26, 2024, 05:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Despite reuniting with her family on Jul. 24, the six-year-old who went missing in Johor Bahru on Jul. 20 does not want to be left alone.

Malaysian news outlet The Star reported that the girl was "clearly still traumatised" and has yet to open up about the incident fully.

On Jul. 20, the girl went missing after she was apparently separated from her family at a mall in Johor Bahru.

Her parents were booth operators at the Eco Galleria shopping mall's Bon Odori event, a Japanese summer festival.

The child was said to have been playing near the stall before her father noticed she was missing at about 8:30pm.

On Jul. 23, the girl was found safe in Batang Kali, Selangor

She was found at a budget hotel at about 4am on Jul. 23, 390km away from Johor Bahru.

Physically not hurt

According to the girl's mother, the girl was not physically hurt, but her mental state was affected, Ling Tian Soon, Johor MCA Youth chief, told The Star.

Ling visited the girl's family on Jul. 25.

"Her mother told us that [the girl] would be fine one moment but she would suddenly feel scared the next.

The girl has also told her mother not to leave her alone and that she wants her mum to keep talking to her."

The Star stated that the girl was constantly accompanied by her siblings and family members.

Ling said the girl also revealed that she was brought to several places before ending up at the budget hotel.

"She spoke about her experience in fragments when asked by her mother, and has yet to open up fully.

Her family does not want to probe her too much to avoid triggering her. Her mother also wants to give her space and time to express herself slowly."

Four suspects released on police bail

A total of five suspects were arrested in connection to the case.

They are all Malaysians and had no familial ties with the girl.

The girl's family also received no ransom demand from the suspects.

According to The Star, four suspects were released on police bail on Jul. 26.

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief said the remand order against the four suspects, aged 28 to 55, was not extended after it ended on Jul. 26.

Photo by ART_of_ROSH on Unsplash

Visitor to S'pore accuses taxi driver of overcharging by driving 39.2km from Novena to Changi Airport

A 20-minute ride somehow became a 40-minute one.

July 27, 2024, 03:28 AM

Another Sengkang flat sells for S$1 million, while Punggol flat sells for all-time high of S$1.228 million

Northeast emerging as a popular choice.

July 26, 2024, 07:33 PM

Anglers release large critically endangered shark seen in waters off southern S'pore

The shark is believed to be more than 3m long.

July 26, 2024, 07:23 PM

Car turning out of Sengkang hospital hits woman, 39, driver, 72, takes her to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 26, 2024, 07:08 PM

France high-speed rail disrupted by arson hours before Paris Olympics start

Around 800,000 passengers were affected.

July 26, 2024, 07:02 PM

Elderly man, 78, reported missing, later found dead in Ghim Moh HDB flat

RIP.

July 26, 2024, 06:51 PM

'We're going to do everything we can': Barack & Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for president

She thanked them for their "words" and "friendship over the years".

July 26, 2024, 06:40 PM

Japan exploring dual pricing system, higher prices for tourists amid surge in tourism

$$$.

July 26, 2024, 05:57 PM

Ferrari 'abandoned' in Jurong West reclaimed before towing deadline, previously lost a tyre along Farrer Road

One tyre was seen bouncing on Farrer Road.

July 26, 2024, 04:51 PM

Tourist flew drone over Marina Bay for 25 minutes on 1st day of vacation, fined S$12,000

He has not been able to fly back home because of the case.

July 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.