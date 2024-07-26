JB girl, 6, still traumatised after being allegedly taken, 4 suspects released on bail

Despite reuniting with her family on Jul. 24, the six-year-old who went missing in Johor Bahru on Jul. 20 does not want to be left alone.

Malaysian news outlet The Star reported that the girl was "clearly still traumatised" and has yet to open up about the incident fully.

On Jul. 20, the girl went missing after she was apparently separated from her family at a mall in Johor Bahru.

Her parents were booth operators at the Eco Galleria shopping mall's Bon Odori event, a Japanese summer festival.

The child was said to have been playing near the stall before her father noticed she was missing at about 8:30pm.

On Jul. 23, the girl was found safe in Batang Kali, Selangor

She was found at a budget hotel at about 4am on Jul. 23, 390km away from Johor Bahru.

Physically not hurt

According to the girl's mother, the girl was not physically hurt, but her mental state was affected, Ling Tian Soon, Johor MCA Youth chief, told The Star.

Ling visited the girl's family on Jul. 25.

"Her mother told us that [the girl] would be fine one moment but she would suddenly feel scared the next. The girl has also told her mother not to leave her alone and that she wants her mum to keep talking to her."

The Star stated that the girl was constantly accompanied by her siblings and family members.

Ling said the girl also revealed that she was brought to several places before ending up at the budget hotel.

"She spoke about her experience in fragments when asked by her mother, and has yet to open up fully. Her family does not want to probe her too much to avoid triggering her. Her mother also wants to give her space and time to express herself slowly."

Four suspects released on police bail

A total of five suspects were arrested in connection to the case.

They are all Malaysians and had no familial ties with the girl.

The girl's family also received no ransom demand from the suspects.

According to The Star, four suspects were released on police bail on Jul. 26.

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief said the remand order against the four suspects, aged 28 to 55, was not extended after it ended on Jul. 26.

