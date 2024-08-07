S'porean influencer Kim Lim expecting 2nd child

Singaporean socialite and billionaire heiress Kim Lim is expecting her second child.

Lim posted on Instagram on Aug. 7, 2024 about her birthday party, which doubled as a gender reveal party, being held on a yacht.

A drone showcase could be seen wishing her a happy birthday.

Lim's birthday is on Jul. 31.

The showcase in the sky then asked "Is it a boy?" and "Is it a girl?", referring to Lim's child.

Lim looked emotional in the videos.

She could also be seen visibly pregnant:

YouTuber JianHao Tan also posted to Instagram on Aug. 7, 2024 about the gender reveal party.

Her first child, a boy named Kyden, was born in 2017.

Lim was previously married to Kho Bin Kai back in 2016 for over three years, before they divorced in 2020.

She then married IT entrepreneur Leslie Leow, but the couple got divorced in 2022.

It is not known who is Lim's current partner.

Gender reveal party

The post by Tan included photos from the gender reveal party, as well as a WhatsApp message, apparently from Lim, with pictures of pregnancy test kits reading positive:

Top photo from thejianhaotan/Instagram & Kim Lim/Instagram.