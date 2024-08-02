Back

Japan experiences hottest July ever recorded since 1898

The average July temperature was 26.22°C.

Natalie Ong | August 02, 2024, 07:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Japan has just seen itself through its hottest July recorded since 126 years ago, reported The Asahi Shimbun.

This is the second consecutive year of record-breaking temperatures for Japan.

This year, the average July temperature was 26.22°C, the highest ever since 1898 from when such data was first available.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), temperatures reached 2.16°C higher than average, topping last year’s July record of 1.91°C above average.

The cause behind the heat is said to be due to a strong high-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean, westerly winds bringing in warm air, and global warming. 

Heatstroke alerts issued

As a precautionary measure, heatstroke alerts have been issued by the JMA for 38 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, according to The Japan Times

As temperatures soared, data drawn from the Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) showed that 12,666 people were transported to hospitals in the week of Jul. 22 to Jul. 28 alone due to heat-related illnesses.  

On Jul. 7, six people died from heatstroke in Tokyo, and temperatures reached over 40°C in Shizuoka prefecture.

The Mainichi and The Guardian previously reported that the surge in heat-related illnesses have stretched local hospitals to their limits.

This led to the Japanese Association for Acute Medicine to revise its three-level classification of heatstroke severity to a four-level one, with a "most severe" category to be added later this year. 

For now, the heat is expected to continue through August and beyond, The Asahi Shimbun reported the head of the JMA's climate information division’s forecast team, Masayuki Hirai as saying.

Extreme heat across the globe 

It is not just Japan that has been experiencing extreme heatwaves. Record-breaking temperatures have been observed all over the world. 

In Barcelona, Spain, temperatures have peaked at 40°C, the highest in at least 110 years of records.

Likewise, Bangkok, Thailand experienced a wave earlier this April that killed 30 individuals. 

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service which has tracked global weather patterns since 1940, the world saw its hottest day on Jul. 21 this year. 

The International Labour Organisation reported that heat alone is estimated to kill almost half a million people a year. 

How to manage heat stress 

How our bodies manage heat stress is dependent on our age and lifestyle.

As temperatures increase globally, it’s important to protect yourself from the heat.

Check out these tips to manage heat stress as outlined by the National Environment Agency. 

Top photo from 1986 0125 / Unsplash

S'porean woman hits son, 6, with belt over 100 times for failing to complete handstand punishment

She was sentenced to 13 months in jail.

August 02, 2024, 07:04 PM

9 crow nests removed right after crow attack at Blk 485B Tampines Ave 9 in Jul. 2024

77 crow nests removed from Tampines Street 42 to 45 in 2024 alone.

August 02, 2024, 06:51 PM

S'porean sprinter Shanti Pereira, 27, misses Olympics women's 100m semi-finals

She still has another shot at the 200m race on Aug. 4.

August 02, 2024, 06:47 PM

S'porean man, 68, drives over foot of Woodlands Checkpoint officer checking for 3/4 tank, gets S$4,000 fine

The car had less than three-quarters of fuel.

August 02, 2024, 06:43 PM

S'porean swimmer Gan Ching Hwee, 21, sets new 800m freestyle national record, misses finals

Job well done.

August 02, 2024, 06:17 PM

Diabetes doesn’t slow down S’porean woman, 69, who finds support from her family doctor and community

A positive mindset and a strong support system can help you to live life to the fullest, even with chronic conditions.

August 02, 2024, 05:59 PM

Anwar to meet Putin & discuss economic cooperation

No exact date of the meeting was reported.

August 02, 2024, 05:01 PM

Serangoon coffee shop suspended 1 day for not keeping toilet clean & in good repair, fined S$1,100

A coffee shop or eating house can be suspended for one to three days.

August 02, 2024, 04:47 PM

Driver stops at Yio Chu Kang Road junction right before CTE entrance to pick up girl

The driver apparently made a gesture when cars honked.

August 02, 2024, 04:25 PM

Case secures S$20,450 refund for S'pore Sky Lantern Festival, saw 538% increase in complaints in 2024

670 complaints were received about the entertainment industry in the first six months of 2024.

August 02, 2024, 03:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.