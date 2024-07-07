Back

Temperatures hit 40ºC in Shizuoka prefecture on Jul. 7 as heatwave grips Japan

Central Tokyo, Kagoshima, Kyoto and Yokohama are expected to hit daytime highs of 36ºC.

Ruth Chai | July 07, 2024, 06:17 PM

Events

Temperatures in Japan have reached 40ºC in Shizuoka prefecture on Jul. 7 as the country faces an unprecedented heatwave.

In addition, temperatures above 35ºC were recorded across a broad swath of the country from Tohoku to Kyushu regions, reported NHK.

Nishinomaki, Gunma Prefecture, reached 39.8ºC, while Otsuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, recorded 39.2º C.

Central Tokyo, Kagoshima, Kyoto and Yokohama are expected to hit daytime highs of 36ºC.

Heatstroke alerts were issued for 26 prefectures, including Tokyo, Gunma, Shizuoka, Fukui, Hyogo, Wakayama, Hiroshima, Ehime, Fukuoka and Kagoshima.

Photo via Japan Meteorological Agency

The Japan Times reported that 86 people had been transported to hospitals for heatstroke as of 3pm.

Elderly people, children, and those vulnerable to heatstroke are advised by the authorities to stay indoors, stay hydrated and use air conditioning.

Top photo via Jason Ortego/Unsplash

