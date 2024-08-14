Huge crowds turn up for DPR Ian at ION Orchard

Huge crowds were seen gathering at ION Orchard on Aug. 14 night to meet singer and rapper DPR Ian, who made an appearance at an event organised by cosmetics brand NARS.

While the event was held on level B4 of the mall, many also flocked to level B3 to catch a glimpse of the "Don't Go Insane" singer.

During the event, Ian also interacted and took selfies with his fans in the fan zone.

In an earlier Instagram story, Ian said he would be making an appearance at ION Orchard on Aug. 14 to celebrate NARS' 30th anniversary.

He will return to Singapore on Dec. 12 with two other DPR members and perform the Singapore leg of their "The Dream Reborn" world tour 2024.

