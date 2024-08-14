Back

Huge crowds turn up for DPR Ian at ION Orchard

Aaaaaaaaaaaah.

Winnie Li | August 14, 2024, 08:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Huge crowds were seen gathering at ION Orchard on Aug. 14 night to meet singer and rapper DPR Ian, who made an appearance at an event organised by cosmetics brand NARS.

@mothership.nova the screaming was insane 🔥 #tiktoksg #dpr #dprian #ionorchard #orchard #christianyu #dontgoinsane #mito #dreamers #sgnews #singapore #whattowatch #whattoplay @DPR IAN ♬ Don't Go Insane - DPR IAN

While the event was held on level B4 of the mall, many also flocked to level B3 to catch a glimpse of the "Don't Go Insane" singer.

During the event, Ian also interacted and took selfies with his fans in the fan zone.

Image via Mothership

Image via Mothership

In an earlier Instagram story, Ian said he would be making an appearance at ION Orchard on Aug. 14 to celebrate NARS' 30th anniversary.

He will return to Singapore on Dec. 12 with two other DPR members and perform the Singapore leg of their "The Dream Reborn" world tour 2024.

Top images by Livia Soh

Rain & shine: We followed the bus parade to see S'poreans celebrate their Olympians

Hearts melted.

August 14, 2024, 07:12 PM

S’pore turns 59, Grab offers free delivery, 1-for-1 & up to 40% discount offers

Majulah!

August 14, 2024, 07:02 PM

POEMS trading app giving free fractional shares of Apple, Netflix & McDonald’s & other freebies worth S$1,500 & more as National Day promo

Download and sign up to the trading app to earn freebies.

August 14, 2024, 07:00 PM

Pakistani Arshad Nadeem, who trained with tree branches, wins Olympics javelin gold at Paris, gets over S$2 million reward

He managed to secure proper javelins just before the Olympics.

August 14, 2024, 06:16 PM

S$20,000 raised in 4 days for medical bills of Da Bai, stray dog injured after alleged hit-&-run

Good job folks.

August 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

Body of man, 55, found in toilet of Yishun HDB flat, M'sian tenant forced to move overnight

A neighbour said the deceased had been living alone in the flat.

August 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

Heartwarming & proud to represent S'pore: Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee & shuttler Yeo Jia Min

On a side note, Gan said the viral Olympic chocolate muffin was "good" but not "great".

August 14, 2024, 05:50 PM

Bishan HDB maisonette with 4 bedrooms listed for S$1.88 million

Wow.

August 14, 2024, 05:42 PM

M'sia woman moving house rents lorry to bring her 100 cats along

No cats left behind.

August 14, 2024, 05:24 PM

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin removed from office for breaching ethics over cabinet appointment

He was removed from the position after less than a year in power.

August 14, 2024, 05:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.