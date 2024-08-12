DPR Ian coming to ION Orchard for NARS event on Aug. 14

Fans of DPR Ian, rejoice.

The "Don't Go Insane" singer will be in Singapore in a couple of days.

According to Ian's Instagram Story, he will be here to celebrate the 30th anniversary of cosmetics brand NARS.

Ian will be making an appearance at ION Orchard on Aug. 14.

The event will take place at the mall's event space located on level B4, from 7pm.

Ian will also be back to perform in Singapore on Dec. 12 with two other DPR members.

Top image from DPR Ian's Instagram page.