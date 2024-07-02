Back

Korean group DPR to perform in S'pore on Dec. 12, 2024

Yay.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 02, 2024, 11:06 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korean group DPR will be performing in Singapore as part of their "The Dream Reborn" world tour 2024.

The Singapore leg of the tour will take place on Dec. 12, 2024.

Members DPR Ian, DPR Cream, and DPR Artic will be part of the lineup for this tour.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DPR (@dpr_official)

More information will be announced at a later date.

More about the tour

The tour is set to kickstart in South Korea later this month on Jul. 13, 2024.

Besides Singapore, the group will be performing in cities around the world including Seattle, London, Sydney, and Bangkok.

The group was last in Singapore in December 2023 as part of the "The Regime" world tour.

Top images via DPR members' Instagram pages. 

Woman, 20, gets locked in luggage compartment of JB-bound bus, says she 'couldn't breathe'

Scary.

July 02, 2024, 09:05 AM

Ninja Van retrenches 5% of S'pore team in 2nd round of layoffs in 3 months

The first round was in April 2024.

July 02, 2024, 12:59 AM

France far-right parties win massive victory in 1st round of parliamentary elections

Much depends on pre-second round 'horse trading'.

July 01, 2024, 10:50 PM

Man, 21, to be charged for causing death by rash act after body of man, 33, found in S'pore River

If convicted, the accused could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

July 01, 2024, 07:35 PM

'Lovely Runner' actor Byeon Wooseok eats Meadows' truffle chips, has list of 10 places to eat in S'pore

So many places, so little time.

July 01, 2024, 07:21 PM

'Stop our rivals forming supermajority in parliament': How did UK's ruling Conservative Party get here?

What in the crumpets is going on?

July 01, 2024, 07:01 PM

Thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 1st half of Jul. 2024

News that wash away the Monday blues.

July 01, 2024, 06:45 PM

Pet groomer found using cable ties to muzzle dogs, shop owner apologises & says she's closing business

An owner who saw her dog restrained with a cable tie shared her experience.

July 01, 2024, 06:44 PM

Teen who killed schoolmate, 13, at River Valley High School seeking reduction of 16-year sentence

The teen's lawyer called the sentence excessive and said his depression led him to come up with an "irrational solution".

July 01, 2024, 06:09 PM

Divers find body in S'pore River near Clarke Quay after rescue call

The divers retrieved the body 3m from shore, at a depth of about 3m.

July 01, 2024, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.