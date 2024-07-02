Korean group DPR to perform in S'pore on Dec. 12, 2024

South Korean group DPR will be performing in Singapore as part of their "The Dream Reborn" world tour 2024.

The Singapore leg of the tour will take place on Dec. 12, 2024.

Members DPR Ian, DPR Cream, and DPR Artic will be part of the lineup for this tour.

More information will be announced at a later date.

More about the tour

The tour is set to kickstart in South Korea later this month on Jul. 13, 2024.

Besides Singapore, the group will be performing in cities around the world including Seattle, London, Sydney, and Bangkok.

The group was last in Singapore in December 2023 as part of the "The Regime" world tour.

Top images via DPR members' Instagram pages.