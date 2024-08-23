Back

Green Day performing in M'sia & Indonesia in 2025, skipping S'pore

Hope they can come around.

Tan Min-Wei | August 23, 2024, 03:23 PM

Get set to head down the boulevard of broken dreams, as Green Day will be bringing their tour to Malaysia and Indonesia in 2025, but apparently are giving Singapore a miss.

When they come around to Asia

The Saviors Tour will feature seven concert dates in Asia, including one night on Feb. 15 in Jakarta, and another on Feb. 18 in Kuala Lumpur.

They will also be performing for four nights in Japan between Feb. 21 and 26.

According to promotional material, the legendary American punk band will be playing the entirety of their two biggest albums, "Dookie" and "American Idiot".

"Dookie", released in 1994, is their third album and produced hits such as, "When I Come Around" and "Basket Case".

"American Idiot" was released in 2004, and was known for its political anthems like, well, "American Idiot", as well as the perennial timekeeping device that is "Wake Me Up When September Ends".

The band, which comprises lead singer/ guitarist Billy Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool, are celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2024.

Wake me up when September ends for tickets

This will be the first time Green Day will be playing in Malaysia, and will be performing at the National Hockey Stadium in KL.

According to the Malay Mail, tickets will go on sale from Sep. 27, although there are various presale offers for holders of certain credit cards.

The Feb. 15 date in Jakarta will be at Carnaval Ancol, as part of the Hammersonic music festival, and marks their return to Indonesia after nearly 29 years, having first performed there in 1996.

Tickets for the Jakarta concert will go on sale on Aug. 27, according to the Jakarta Globe.

Good riddance

No Singapore dates have been announced for now, and it is not known if any will be added.

Green Day's last Asia tour was meant to be in 2021, when they were supposed to perform in Singapore, as well as Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines.

But due to Covid-19 concerns, the tour was cancelled.

The band did return to Singapore in 2022, playing at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Singapore fans still eager to catch the band again will now have to find tickets in neighboring countries, or hold out hope that more dates will be announced.

Top image via Green Day Instagram

