Sims Avenue condo security guards allegedly abused by car driver receives vouchers & commendations

The four condominium security guards who were shouted at by a reversing car's driver have received vouchers from the Union of Security Employees (USE) and commendation from their employer, Metropolis Security Systems, for their professionalism.

The incident occurred on Jun. 30 at the Parc Esta condominium along Sims Avenue.

Footage of the incident was also uploaded to social media.

The driver was seen hurling vulgarities at security guards when they attempted to stop his car while he was reversing.

At one point, the driver was heard yelling at the security guards, "You can f**k me?"

USE: Regardless of who is in the wrong, there is no reason to endanger another person's life

USE noted that the driver had tried to reverse his vehicle despite the fact that security officers had surrounded his car.

The union added, "The incident, as captured on video, is extremely disconcerting as it involved the usage of a vehicle against officers on foot."

USE added that Metropolis Security Systems, which provides security services to the condominium, had contacted it about the incident.

The USE General Secretary, Raymond Chin, said:

"No matter who is right or wrong, there is no reason to endanger another person's life like this. Physical or verbal, any abuse is wrong."

He also noted that the union has handled over 32 cases of abuse in 2024 alone.

Security guards given vouchers and certificates of commendation

In a subsequent post on Jul. 3, USE added that Chin and the management of Metropolis Security Systems had visited the security officers at Parc Esta.

USE presented the officers with vouchers to recognise their professionalism, while Metropolis also awarded them with certificates of commendation.

USE wrote, "USE and Metropolis stand firm against any abuse of security officers and re-emphasised to the officers on keeping themselves safe while performing their duties professionally."

The union added that security guards should not be abused while executing their duties, which includes ensuring compliance with the by-laws of a condominium, as in this case.

PSIA was enhanced in 2022 to deal with abuse against security guards

The dispute appears to be the latest in a string of incidents involving quarrels between members of the public and security guards.

In September 2023, an 80-year-old security officer was punched after he told a man not to sleep on a bench in a public area in Bedok Central.

In April 2023, a resident of Sin Ming condominium berated a security officer in a condominium in Singapore after his car was wheel clamped for allegedly parking improperly in the compound.

The same year in May, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam noted that cases of abuse and harassment against security officers have increased from around 13 reported cases a month between 2018 and 2021 to about 23 in the first four months of 2023.

He emphasised that MHA takes a very serious view of the abuse and harassment of security officers, and that is why they amended the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA) in October 2021 to enhance protections for security officers.

The amendments have been in force since May 2022.

So what actually are the legal powers of the security guard?

A condominium resident who contacted Mothership about the matter alleged that the dispute started when the driver sent a passenger to the condominium and was held up for "security checks."

The police were later called to the scene by the security guards, allegedly in response to the abusive language used by the driver.

However, the driver left before they arrived.

So, what can a security guard actually do within their legal capacity?

According to the PSIA, the definition of a security officer includes patrolling or guarding another person's property through either physical or electronic means and keeping the property of another person under surveillance.

They can also perform any function of screening individuals seeking entry into a public place or other premises as part of his or her regular duties.

In addition, according to the handbook of the Union of Security Employees (USE), screening and controlling access to a place is within the scope of security officers of all ranks.

In other words, a security guard at a condominium has the right to hold a person for screening.

Security guards should also only perform the duties that he or she is employed and trained for, according to guidelines published by the Security Association Singapore (SAS) and USE.

Examples of what security officers are not trained or employed for include changing light bulbs for residents, buying food for residents, watering plants, and collecting the mail or receiving deliveries.

Lawyer: Unclear from video if driver had committed any illegal acts leading up to dispute but he had used insulting language during the incident

In response to Mothership's queries, lawyer Billy Lau from Donaldson & Burkinshaw LLP replied that under the Private Security Industry (Conduct) Regulations 2009, if any person has entered certain prescribed premises without the requisite consent of the owner or lawful occupier, a security officer may prevent such person from exiting the said premises.

However, such powers do not extend to private residential properties, Lau added.

Separately, security officers may detain any person if such person has committed an arrestable and non-bailable offence in the view or presence of the security officer.

However, it is unclear from the video what events gave rise to the dispute, or if the driver had committed any illegal acts leading up to the dispute, the lawyer added.

Lau noted however, that potentially abusive behaviour and insulting language was employed by the driver against the security officers during the course of the dispute.

Lau highlighted:

"Under Section 17C of the Private Security Industry Act, it is an offence for an individual to cause a security officer harassment, alarm or distress by using any indecent, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; or making any indecent, threatening, abusive or insulting communication. A person contravening Section 17C may be liable to either a fine not exceeding S$10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or both."

