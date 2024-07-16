Donald Trump, with right ear bandaged, makes 1st public appearance after assassination attempt

Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the assassination attempt on him.

The U.S. presidential hopeful showed up on Jul. 15 night (United States time) with his ear bandaged at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

🚨Lee Greenwood gives an incredible introduction to Donald Trump as he enters the RNC Convention 🇺🇸 Grab your tissues. pic.twitter.com/tgrwlCG1K7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024

No delays to schedule

Being shot in the ear did little to slow down Trump's momentum towards the 2024 presidential election in November.

According to BBC, the 78-year-old announced that the party conference would still continue as planned, despite the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania on Jul. 13 (United States time) that killed one attendee and injured three others including Trump.

Trump revealed that he'd considered delaying his trip by two days.

"But [I] have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," he said.

Smiles and waves

In an Instagram post captioned "GOD BLESS THE USA!!!", Trump was greeted warmly by family, allies, and fans as he walked into the event venue.

As he turned to show his side profile, a piece of bandage was seen taped to his right ear, which had been grazed by the bullet fired by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

RNC delegates were heard cheering and chanting, "We love Trump, we love Trump."

Also present at the event was JD Vance, a Republican U.S. senator from Ohio and Trump's running mate.

Top images via Benny Johnson/X