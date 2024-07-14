Donald Trump injured after multiple gunshots fired at campaign rally

A shooting occurred at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night (Sunday morning Singapore time), according to multiple news reports.

Gunshots at a rally

A Secret Service statement said that "a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue".

The incident took place on the evening of July 13, at approximately 6:15pm (GMT -4).

In video footage by CNBC, Trump was seen grabbing his ear after shots were fired. He was then rushed off stage into his vehicle.

Trump's campaign spokesperson said that he is "fine" and is receiving care at a medical facility.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said later that day in a Truth Social statement.

He wrote:

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

The shooter was neutralised by Secret Service personnel and is confirmed to be dead.

At the time of writing, one rally attendee was killed and two others are "critically injured", according to a statement from the Secret Service.

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

The incident is currently under investigation.

Violence condemned

Following this incident, several prominent figures have come out to condemn the act of violence.

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the nation around two hours after the shooting, saying that "everybody must condemn" this act.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also been briefed on the incident, and expressed her relief that Trump was not seriously injured.

In a statement reported by AP, former president Barack Obama has also come out to say that there's no place for political violence in America and that they should be "relieved" that Trump was not seriously hurt.

Top photo from Donald J. Trump/Facebook.