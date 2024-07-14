Back

Shooter who tried to assassinate Donald Trump identified as 20-year-old man

The motive of the shooter has not yet been established.

Tanya Ong | July 14, 2024, 02:44 PM

The shooter who fired at Donald Trump during his Pennsylvania rally has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, according to multiple sources.

In a statement reported by CNN, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said:

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

A CNBC report added that Crooks was registered to vote as Republican, but records indicate that he had made a political donation of US$15 (S$20) in 2021. The donation was made to Act Blue, a group supporting Democratic candidates.

The motive of the shooter has not yet been confirmed.

Several photos, purportedly of 20-year-old Crooks, has circulated on social media since then. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on the identity of the person in the photos.

Background

During a campaign rally on Jul. 13, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage at approximately 6:15pm local time (GMT -4).

Authorities said that he fired the shots from a building rooftop outside the rally venue.

In video footage by CNBC, Trump was seen grabbing his ear after shots were fired. He was then rushed off stage into his vehicle.

During a press conference, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told reporters that they are calling the shooting an "assassination attempt" against former president Donald Trump.

The shooter was neutralised by Secret Service personnel and is confirmed to be dead. According to CNN, the suspect did not carry any identification on him.

In a statement from the Secret Service, it was revealed that one rally attendee was killed and two others are "critically injured".

Top photo via Donald J Trump/Facebook

