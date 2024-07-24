Andy Lau performing at S'pore Indoor Stadium on 4 nights from Oct. 10-13

Andy Lau will be performing for four nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2024 on Oct. 10, 11, 12 and 13.

The tour, titled "Today... Is The Day", will span cities such as Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

It was confirmed this May that he will be performing in Singapore this October.

Interestingly, three of Lau's shows overlap with Jay Chou's gigs at the National Stadium, which are slated to take place on Oct. 11, 12 and 13.

Ticketing details

Tickets are priced at S$168, S$218, S$288, S$338, S$398, excluding the S$5 booking fee.

They will go on sale from Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 10am via Ticketmaster's channels:

Ticketmaster's website

Ticketmaster's booking hotline (+65 3158 8588)

Presale for UOB cardmembers will commence on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 1pm.

UOB is the official bank partner of the tour.

For more information, visit go.uob.com/AndyLau.

