K-pop girl group Aespa at Plaza Singapura, 6 floors of mall packed with fans

Fans appeared in force at Plaza Singapura to catch a glimpse of K-pop girl group Aespa as they held their fan sign event on Jul. 21.
The event, which was held a day after their concert in Singapore, is for Aespa's "The 1st Album [Armageddon] (Zine Ver.)".
@mothership.nova left us speechless 🤩 @aespa official #tiktoksg #singaporeconcert #sgconcert #aespa #에스파 #KARINA #WINTER #NINGNING #GISELLE #fansign #kpop #plazasingapura ♬ Drama - aespa
Fans could be seen on at least six floors of the mall.
According to details in an Instagram post by House Of Kpop, 230 winners were chosen for the event.
The first 50 winners could meet the group face-to-face, and get their albums signed.
The next 40 people would received a signed poster, and the last 138 people will simply be able to view the event.
Entrants also received a random photocard out of four unreleased selfie photocards.
@mothership.nova left us speechless 🤩 @aespa official #tiktoksg #singaporeconcert #sgconcert #aespa #에스파 #KARINA #WINTER #NINGNING #GISELLE #fansign #kpop #plazasingapura ♬ Drama - aespa
Related story
Top photo via Mothership
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.