K-pop girl group Aespa holding fan sign event at Plaza Singapura on Jul. 21

South Korean girl group Aespa will be holding a fan signing event at Plaza Singapura Atrium on Jul. 21.

The event, which will be held the day after their concert in Singapore, is for Aespa's "The 1st Album [Armageddon] (Zine Ver.)".

Event details

To be eligible for this event, potential entrants will have to purchase Aespa's "The 1st Album [Armageddon] (Zine Ver.)".

The album costs S$32, and the link to purchase the album can be found here.

According to details in an Instagram post by House Of Kpop, there will be 230 winners for this event.

The entitlements are as follows:

No. 1 to no. 50: A one-to-one, face-to-face signing on stage, + Hi-bye

No. 51 to no. 91: Signed poster + Hi-bye

No. 92 to no. 230: Viewing + Hi-bye

Winners of the fan sign event have to bring along Aespa's "The 1st Album [Armageddon] (Zine Ver.)" album for the event. They will also be given a wrist tag, which will grant them entry to the event.

All entrants will receive a random photocard out of four unreleased selfie photocards.

The entry period will be from Jun. 29 to Jul. 8, and winners will be announced on July 15.

The full details are here in this Instagram post.

Top photo from Plaza Singapura/Facebook, Aespa's Instagram