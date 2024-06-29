Workers' Party MPs & Progress S'pore Party CEC members attend Pink Dot 2024

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Workers' Party (WP) and members of the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) central executive committee turned up for the 2024 edition of the Pink Dot event.

This is the 16th edition of Pink Dot since its inception, and the second since the repeal of 377A, the law which criminalised sex between consenting gay men.

In the same year, Parliament also passed a bill amending the Constitution to enshrine the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman.

WP MPs attended

WP MPs Jamus Lim, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua appeared at the event.

The MPs mingled with the crowd and took photos and selfies with attendees.

This was the biggest WP contingent at Pink Dot, with Lim attending in 2022 and He and Chua attending in 2023.

They declined to be interviewed by Mothership.

PSP CEC members attended

In addition, two PSP members attended this year's event.

They were Jeffrey Khoo, PSP's Deputy Organising Secretary and Lim Cher Hong, the party's Assistant Treasurer.

Both Khoo and Lim stood for the 2020 general election.

Lim contested Pioneer SMC, while Khoo was part of the PSP's West Coast team.

That team yielded two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs) due to its strong performance.

However, the NCMPs in question, Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa, did not appear to have attended the 2024 Pink Dot event.

Poa did attend the 2023 Pink Dot event.

A spokesperson from the PSP told Mothership:

"We are glad to be at Pink Dot again this year. We have learned that even after the repeal of 377A, LGBTQ Singaporeans still continue to face discrimination in the workplace and bullying at school. Everyone is different and we should all have mutual respect for each other. We may disagree on things but it is more important to focus on common grounds rather than our differences."

