Back

Workers' Party MPs & Progress S'pore Party CEC members attend Pink Dot 2024

"Everyone is different and we should all have mutual respect for each other," said a PSP spokesperson.

Sulaiman Daud | Seri Mazliana | Tharun Suresh | June 29, 2024, 08:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Workers' Party (WP) and members of the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) central executive committee turned up for the 2024 edition of the Pink Dot event.

This is the 16th edition of Pink Dot since its inception, and the second since the repeal of 377A, the law which criminalised sex between consenting gay men.

In the same year, Parliament also passed a bill amending the Constitution to enshrine the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman.

WP MPs attended

WP MPs Jamus Lim, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua appeared at the event.

Photo by Andrew Koay.

The MPs mingled with the crowd and took photos and selfies with attendees.

Photo by Andrew Koay

This was the biggest WP contingent at Pink Dot, with Lim attending in 2022 and He and Chua attending in 2023.

They declined to be interviewed by Mothership.

PSP CEC members attended

In addition, two PSP members attended this year's event.

They were Jeffrey Khoo, PSP's Deputy Organising Secretary and Lim Cher Hong, the party's Assistant Treasurer.

Both Khoo and Lim stood for the 2020 general election.

Lim contested Pioneer SMC, while Khoo was part of the PSP's West Coast team.

Photo by Andrew Koay.

That team yielded two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs) due to its strong performance.

However, the NCMPs in question, Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa, did not appear to have attended the 2024 Pink Dot event.

Poa did attend the 2023 Pink Dot event.

A spokesperson from the PSP told Mothership:

"We are glad to be at Pink Dot again this year. We have learned that even after the repeal of 377A, LGBTQ Singaporeans still continue to face discrimination in the workplace and bullying at school.

Everyone is different and we should all have mutual respect for each other. We may disagree on things but it is more important to focus on common grounds rather than our differences."

Related story:

Top image by Andrew Koay

Five-star hotel chef, 35, dies 4 days after promotion to head chef, 3 months after marriage

RIP.

June 29, 2024, 07:31 PM

PAP MPs Eric Chua, Darryl David, Derrick Goh & Carrie Tan spotted at Pink Dot 2024

Four MPs attended this year.

June 29, 2024, 07:20 PM

AirAsia partners viral travel influencer 'Kudasai Girl' for new campaign

The campaign hopes to inspire Gen Z travellers to explore destinations within Asia.

June 29, 2024, 07:02 PM

Ho Ching Road half-century-old tree falls, branches smash HDB block's corridors

The accident was believed to be due to the storm that afternoon.

June 29, 2024, 06:26 PM

Thai actor Nine breaks the silence after rumours of breakup with Baifern

He said their families have been deeply affected by the rumours.

June 29, 2024, 04:46 PM

2 die as tour bus carrying 21 people overturns while driving downhill from Genting Highlands

The tour bus carried 21 people, including 18 Chinese nationals, a bus driver and two tour guides.

June 29, 2024, 03:44 PM

S'pore prevents arms flow into Myanmar, but does not intend to block legitimate trade: MFA

"We have been very careful to avoid inadvertently causing greater hardship for the Myanmar people," said MFA.

June 29, 2024, 03:28 PM

K-pop girl group Aespa holding fan sign event at Plaza Singapura on Jul. 21

:O

June 29, 2024, 02:33 PM

5 community cats die at Mei Ling Street within a month, SPCA suspect poisoning from pest control

SPCA said a total of nine cats were suspected to be poisoned.

June 29, 2024, 01:35 PM

Durian season in S'pore in full swing with durian giveaways, S$5 Mao Shan Wangs

Nice.

June 29, 2024, 12:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.