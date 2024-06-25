Back

No U-turn on M'sia vehicle entry permit, S'porean drivers to follow law: M'sia transport minister

Those who violate local laws will be required to pay their fines before leaving Malaysia.

Seri Mazliana | June 25, 2024, 09:47 PM

Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced on Jun. 25 that there will be "no U-turn" on the upcoming Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme expected to commence on Oct. 1, 2024.

The VEP is targeted at all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore by land via the Causeway and Second Link.

Hope Singaporean drivers will abide by Malaysian laws and regulations: Loke

Speaking at a press conference on Jun. 25, Loke said that Malaysian authorities will be able to track and enforce laws pertaining to the VEP once it has commenced.

According to Malaysia English-language newspaper the New Straits Times (NST), Loke said that Singaporean drivers are expected to follow local laws.

He expressed his hope for Singaporean drivers who often drive into Malaysia to keep to the relevant laws and regulations, reported NST.

"Just like Malaysian cars going into Singapore, we have to abide by their laws and regulations. They are expected to do the same."

Those who are in violation of local laws will be required to pay their fines before leaving Malaysia, and Loke said the VEP will allow for tracking and enforcement.

Applicants facing difficulties registering for VEP

According to The Star, Loke acknowledged that some VEP applicants were having difficulties registering for permits.

He gave his assurance that the relevant authorities are working towards simplifying the process and resolving the issues, and will inform the public of the outcome in due course.

Loke added that he will be personally involved, including visiting Johor to carry out inspections.

The VEP RFID tag costs RM10 (S$3) each and is valid for five years.

Those who have registered for the VEP tag will have it delivered to their home addresses, and do not need to collect the tags in Johor Bahru.

Under the VEP scheme, those found guilty of driving a foreign vehicle into Malaysia without a valid permit may be fined up to RM 2,000 (S$575), or jailed for up to six months.

Background

The VEP was initially announced by the Malaysia government in 2017.

In April 2019, the Malaysia government announced that it would enforce mandatory registration for foreign vehicles from Singapore starting from Oct. 1 that year.

But in January 2020, the system was put on hold, as more time was needed to figure out a way for easier installation of the VEP-RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tag.

