Fresh flowers, lotus flower origami left at spot where late Sim Lim Tower ice cream seller operated

Condolences and tributes have flowed in for the late Ng Teak Boon, also known as Uncle Ng, who sold ice cream outside Sim Lim Tower.

Bouquets of fresh flowers and lotus flower paper origami were laid at the spot outside Sim Lim Tower where Uncle Ng used to operate.

A regular fixture in the Jalan Besar and Rochor area, he passed away on Jun. 21 at the age of 92.

This was after he collapsed on Jun. 17 when he was at a night market near his home in Geylang Bahru.

Details about the late ice cream man were reported by Shin Min Daily News previously, who interviewed a volunteer at the non-profit organisation Helping Joy.

The organisation had been keeping an eye out for Uncle Ng over the past two years, Shin Min reported.

Before his itinerant hawker stint, Uncle Ng as a youth did deliveries for his father, who ran a tailor shop.

The elderly man turned to selling ice cream some time in his 80s.

This was when he got his itinerant hawker licence 10 years ago, as he did not want to be idle at home, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The family of the late ice cream seller took care of his last rites.

About 30 people sent Uncle Ng off at his wake, Shin Min reported.

Following Uncle Ng's cremation, his ashes will be scattered at the Garden of Peace, the Inland Ash Scattering Garden at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex.

The session is taking place on Saturday, Jun. 29, at 12pm, and is open to the public.

Top photos by Nigel Chua & Lianhe Wanbao