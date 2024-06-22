Sim Lim Tower ice cream uncle passes away

Back

:'''''''''''''''''(

Fiona Tan | June 22, 2024, 07:27 PM

Ng Teak Boon, also known as Uncle Ng, the elderly man who sold ice cream outside Sim Lim Tower, no matter rain or shine, has passed away.

He was believed to have been around 92 years old at his time of passing.

Melvin Chew, an administrator of the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group announced on Jun. 22, 2024 that Uncle Ng had passed away on the night of Jun. 21.

Chew, who calls Uncle Ng Uncle Boon, said the elderly man will be cremated on Jun. 22.

Uncle Ng was a semi-permanent fixture outside of Sim Lim Tower, thus earning him name Sim Lim Tower ice cream uncle.

Even though business was bad, Uncle Ng continued hawking his fare, cycling to and fro from his home in Beach Road to Sim Lim Tower in Jalan Besar to peddle local ice cream from his modest cart.

His cart faced a road junction, and against the busy traffic, Uncle Ng cut a solitary figure in a world that was moving ahead at a pace faster than he may be used to.

Perhaps he can catch a break now.

Goodbye, Uncle Ng.

