Sim Lim Tower ice cream man Uncle Ng's ashes to be scattered at Garden of Peace in Choa Chu Kang, public can join session

Final send-off.

Belmont Lay | June 25, 2024, 04:52 PM

Events

Ng Teak Boon, also known as Uncle Ng, who sold ice cream outside Sim Lim Tower, no matter rain or shine, passed away on Jun. 21 at the age of 92.

The circumstances surrounding his demise have been revealed.

According to Shin Min Daily News on Jun. 23, a volunteer at the non-profit organisation Helping Joy said Uncle Ng collapsed on Jun. 17 at a night market near his home.

He lived in the Geylang Bahru area.

The volunteer added that he was conveyed to the hospital as he felt faint and likely had low blood sugar.

Uncle Ng's condition improved over the next few days, she disclosed, but then his health started to deteriorate quickly.

His condition worsened on Jun. 21.

He could not eat, kept shivering and had a weak pulse, according to the volunteer.

He passed away at 7pm on the same day.

Helping Joy had been keeping an eye out for Uncle Ng over the past two years, Shin Min reported.

The family of the late ice cream seller took care of his last rites.

About 30 people sent Uncle Ng off at his wake, Shin Min reported.

via Shin Min Daily News

Public can join session

Following Uncle Ng's cremation, his ashes will be scattered at the Garden of Peace, the Inland Ash Scattering Garden at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex.

The session will take place on Saturday, Jun. 29, at 12pm, according to a Facebook post by Melvin Chew, an administrator of the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group.

Members of the public who wish to witness the scattering of ashes are urged to show up.

Top photos via Hawkers United - Dabao 2020

