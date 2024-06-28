Over 950,000 HDB households to get S$165-S$285 U-Save & S&CC rebates in Jul. 2024

More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in July 2024.

The rebates, which are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package, aim to help "provide support for GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- to middle-income households", said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a Jun. 28 press release.

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from these rebates, added MOF.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households' utilities accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households' S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.

U-Save rebates

According to MOF, the additional U-Save, which was announced at Budget 2024, will be provided to "help Singaporean HDB households cope with increases in their utility bills".

On Jun. 28, SP Group and City Energy announced that the electricity and gas tariffs will increase from Jul. 1 to Sep. 30 "due to higher costs".

In total, eligible households will receive 2.5 times the amount of regular U-Save, or up to S$950, in financial year 2024.

On average, this will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in one- and two-room HDB flats and about four months of utility bills for those living in three- and four-room HDB flats.

Residents who have questions on U-Save rebates can contact SP Group at 6671 7117 or via their page here.

S&CC rebates

Eligible households will also receive up to four months of S&CC rebates altogether in financial year 2024.

This includes the one-off Budget 2024 Cost-of-Living S&CC Rebate to offset 0.5 months of S&CC in January 2025.

Residents can check or find out about their eligibility for S&CC rebates by logging into MyHDBPage via HDB InfoWEB with their Singpass.

Those with specific queries on their household's S&CC payment or account status can contact their respective town councils.

