Back

Over 950,000 HDB households to get S$165-S$285 U-Save & S&CC rebates in Jul. 2024

Help to provide support for GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- to middle-income households.

Winnie Li | June 28, 2024, 05:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in July 2024.

The rebates, which are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package, aim to help "provide support for GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- to middle-income households", said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a Jun. 28 press release.

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from these rebates, added MOF.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households' utilities accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households' S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.

U-Save rebates

According to MOF, the additional U-Save, which was announced at Budget 2024, will be provided to "help Singaporean HDB households cope with increases in their utility bills".

On Jun. 28, SP Group and City Energy announced that the electricity and gas tariffs will increase from Jul. 1 to Sep. 30 "due to higher costs".

In total, eligible households will receive 2.5 times the amount of regular U-Save, or up to S$950, in financial year 2024.

On average, this will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in one- and two-room HDB flats and about four months of utility bills for those living in three- and four-room HDB flats.

Screenshot via MOF

Residents who have questions on U-Save rebates can contact SP Group at 6671 7117 or via their page here.

S&CC rebates

Eligible households will also receive up to four months of S&CC rebates altogether in financial year 2024.

This includes the one-off Budget 2024 Cost-of-Living S&CC Rebate to offset 0.5 months of S&CC in January 2025.

Screenshot via MOF

Residents can check or find out about their eligibility for S&CC rebates by logging into MyHDBPage via HDB InfoWEB with their Singpass.

Those with specific queries on their household's S&CC payment or account status can contact their respective town councils.

Related story

Top image via Canva

S'pore & M'sia cooperate closely on counter-terrorism, what happens in M'sia impacts S'pore's security

The minister noted that the ideology of IS continues to resonate in the region, including in Singapore.

June 28, 2024, 04:38 PM

S'pore man on MRT from Jurong East spotted making balloon animals & cartoon characters

Work never stops.

June 28, 2024, 04:13 PM

S'pore mum splashed hot water on her 4 children, aged 8-11, after suspecting 1 of them stole her money

The mother has suffered intense guilt since the incident, said her lawyer.

June 28, 2024, 03:58 PM

Jho Low agrees to return properties & cash in S'pore to M'sia govt as part of deal with US authorities

The global settlement would "forever resolve" the U.S.' civil, criminal, and administrative asset forfeiture actions of such assets.

June 28, 2024, 03:55 PM

SP S'pore electricity tariff goes up for Jul.- Sep. 2024 quarter

The increase is due to "higher energy costs", said SP Group.

June 28, 2024, 03:33 PM

Bus turns right in Tanjong Pagar, runs over construction worker, SMRT suspends driver

The worker managed to get up and was sent to hospital.

June 28, 2024, 03:24 PM

S'porean man allegedly drugged & robbed in Bangkok by Thai woman he chatted with over past few years

He was confident he knew the woman well enough to meet her in person in Thailand.

June 28, 2024, 03:01 PM

I spent 2.5 hours in Shaw Centre & left feeling like I went through a ‘software update’

Treat yourself and redeem beauty gifts bundles worth over S$650.

June 28, 2024, 01:59 PM

Motorcycle catches fire at CIQ Johor, rider's wife claims no fire extinguisher nearby, gets refuted by Johor fire department

Wife of the rider said she and her husband were okay.

June 28, 2024, 01:34 PM

Lee Hsien Loong warns S'poreans not to share deepfake videos of him speaking on international relations

Users should report such videos instead.

June 28, 2024, 12:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.