SP S'pore electricity tariff goes up for Jul.- Sep. 2024 quarter

If your electricity is supplied by SP Group, you may need to fork out more for your utility bills over the next three months.

From Jul. 1 to Sep. 30, 2024, households will need to pay an increased electricity tariff of 29.88 cents per kWh before goods and services tax (GST), announced SP Group in a Jun. 28 media release.

This means the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$0.35 from S$118.03 to S$118.38 before GST in the upcoming quarter.

Increase in tariff 'due to higher energy costs'

As compared with the second quarter of 2024, electricity tariff from July to September will, on average, increase by 0.3 per cent or 0.09 cents per kWh before GST due to "higher energy costs", said SP Group.

The household electricity tariff for April to June 2024 was 29.79 cents per kWh before GST.

However, the household electricity for July to September 2024 was still slightly lower than that of January to March 2024, which was 29.89 cents per kWh before GST.

Gas tariff will also increase

Likewise, City Energy also announced on Jun. 28 that town gas tariff for households will increase by 0.30 cents per kWh from 23.12 cents to 23.42 cents per kWh from Jul. 1 to Sep. 30 without factoring in GST.

This increase is "due to higher costs" as compared to the previous quarter.

Top image via Canva