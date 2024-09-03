Woman, 21 & man, 25, charged over death of 8-month old son, dad allegedly failed to protect baby

A man and woman were charged on Sep. 3 for the death of their eight-month-old baby.

According to the Straits Times (ST), Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 21, was accused of causing Trevor Neo's death.

Neo Jia Ming, 25, was accused of allowing his death to occur.

Neo allegedly failed to take steps to protect the baby, ST reported.

The couple was accused of committing the offences in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Hougang on Sep. 1.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police were alerted to a case of death at KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Sep. 2, 2024, at about 12:40am.

The couple was arrested soon after.

Their cases have been adjourned to Sep. 24, ST stated.

Police investigations are ongoing.

