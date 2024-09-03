Back

Woman, 21, & man, 25, arrested in S'pore for alleged involvement in 8-month-old son's death

They will be charged on Sep. 3.

Khine Zin Htet | September 03, 2024, 12:23 PM

A 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of their son, an eight-month-old child.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force, the police were alerted to a case of death at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Sep. 2, 2024, at about 12:40am.

Charged

Both the man and woman will be charged in court on Sep. 3 for causing and allowing the death of a child below 14 years of age in the same household, respectively.

The offence is punishable with an imprisonment term of up to 20 years, and shall also be liable to a fine, or to caning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

