S'pore drivers can collect VEP tag from Woodlands info centre from Sep. 18, 2024

Belmont Lay | September 03, 2024, 04:27 PM

Motorists in Singapore will be able to collect their vehicle entry permit (VEP) tag from the VEP information counter in Woodlands from Sep. 18, 2024.

The information counter is on the third floor of 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

The ability to select Woodlands as the location to collect the VEP tag started on Sep. 3, according to CNA.

This will be the third option for collecting the RFID tag, which is mandatory for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore from October 2024.

The first option is to get it fixed in Johor, and the second option is to have it mailed to Singapore.

CNA reported that it has seen an appointment confirmation email from TCSens dated Sep. 3 that showed a time slot to collect the tag at the VEP Collection Centre in Woodlands on Sep. 18.

Installed on windscreen

Drivers who choose the Woodlands option will be offered the RFID tag that is installed on the windscreen, and not the headlamp, unless the windscreen is assessed to be unsuitable for the tag.

Currently, it appears that drivers who choose to have the RFID tag delivered to Singapore will get the version designed for installation on the headlamp.

TCSens is the vendor appointed by Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) to provide information to Singapore motorists.

Motorists who enter Malaysia without a VEP tag from Oct. 1 can face a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$600) or a jail term of up to six months.

