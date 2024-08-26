VEP info centre in Woodlands to allow visits strictly by appointment only from Aug. 26, 2024

The new VEP information centre for drivers in Singapore opened in Woodlands on Aug. 19, 2024.

The office was swarmed with people from the first day, as many motorists here sought help with queries about Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

A video that showed the extent of the queue after the first day of its opening revealed the premises was constantly packed.

Due to the influx of visitors, a new system to book an appointment has been implemented and has started on Aug. 26.

New appointment system

A photo put up on Facebook provided steps on how to book an appointment.

The photo showed a physical notice with instructions on what motorists ought to do before heading down to the VEP information centre.

According to the caption of the post, the doors will be locked so that those without an appointment will not be able to enter the premises.

Moreover, there are limited appointment slots per day.

What to do to book an appointment

Step 1: Send an email

According to the notice, visits to the VEP information centre will be strictly by appointment from Aug. 26, 2024.

Those who want to book an appointment must send an email with the email subject, "Request for info".

A link will then be sent to person making the enquiry.

This is to direct the person to book a slot at the "SG VEP Centre".

Step 2: Prepare documents

Based on the notice, the centre can handle two common issues faced, which relate to deregistration, where the email for deregistration issues is [email protected].

a. Renewal issues

The first category relates to renewal issues, which is for those who installed their tags in 2019 or did not collect the tags within six months of receiving notification.

The documents required include the Land Transport Authority (LTA) log card with certificate of entitlement (COE) details, insurance cover note or certificate, and NRIC.

b. Retain old licence plate or used vehicle

The second category relates to retaining an old licence plate or used vehicle.

For those with issues with retaining an old licence plate or used vehicle, they need all the above documents, as well as the retain number plate document or letter of ownership transfer from LTA.

It was previously highlighted by some second-hand vehicle owners online that they have encountered issues during the VEP registration process, as the vehicle they currently own have been registered before by the previous owner.

The notice added that the centre does not handle rental or company vehicles queries, which can be emailed to [email protected].

Top photos via Lionel Lopez & Beh Chia Lor