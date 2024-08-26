Back

VEP info centre in Woodlands to allow visits strictly by appointment only from Aug. 26, 2024

Book an appointment to ask questions.

Belmont Lay | Ruth Chai | August 26, 2024, 07:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The new VEP information centre for drivers in Singapore opened in Woodlands on Aug. 19, 2024.

The office was swarmed with people from the first day, as many motorists here sought help with queries about Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

A video that showed the extent of the queue after the first day of its opening revealed the premises was constantly packed.

Due to the influx of visitors, a new system to book an appointment has been implemented and has started on Aug. 26.

via Liz Tan

New appointment system

A photo put up on Facebook provided steps on how to book an appointment.

The photo showed a physical notice with instructions on what motorists ought to do before heading down to the VEP information centre.

According to the caption of the post, the doors will be locked so that those without an appointment will not be able to enter the premises.

Moreover, there are limited appointment slots per day.

What to do to book an appointment

Step 1: Send an email

According to the notice, visits to the VEP information centre will be strictly by appointment from Aug. 26, 2024.

Those who want to book an appointment must send an email with the email subject, "Request for info".

A link will then be sent to person making the enquiry.

This is to direct the person to book a slot at the "SG VEP Centre".

Step 2: Prepare documents

Based on the notice, the centre can handle two common issues faced, which relate to deregistration, where the email for deregistration issues is [email protected].

a. Renewal issues

The first category relates to renewal issues, which is for those who installed their tags in 2019 or did not collect the tags within six months of receiving notification.

The documents required include the Land Transport Authority (LTA) log card with certificate of entitlement (COE) details, insurance cover note or certificate, and NRIC.

b. Retain old licence plate or used vehicle

The second category relates to retaining an old licence plate or used vehicle.

For those with issues with retaining an old licence plate or used vehicle, they need all the above documents, as well as the retain number plate document or letter of ownership transfer from LTA.

It was previously highlighted by some second-hand vehicle owners online that they have encountered issues during the VEP registration process, as the vehicle they currently own have been registered before by the previous owner.

The notice added that the centre does not handle rental or company vehicles queries, which can be emailed to [email protected].

Top photos via Lionel Lopez & Beh Chia Lor

Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints from Aug. 30 to Sep. 8, 2024: ICA

School holiday period.

August 26, 2024, 06:53 PM

Pritam Singh applies for transfer of his case to High Court, citing similarity to Iswaran's case

His lawyers argued that there was a "strong public interest" for Singh's case to be heard in the High Court.

August 26, 2024, 06:39 PM

Michelin-starred Marina Bay restaurant Sommer to shutter in Oct. 2024

It had just gotten a Michelin Star for the fourth year running.

August 26, 2024, 06:09 PM

China tours to S'pore & M'sia as low as S$460 per pax, tour guides & drivers sell souvenirs to earn more

Itineraries often include attractions that do not cost money.

August 26, 2024, 06:04 PM

Japanese singer Fujii Kaze to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium in Oct. 2024

*soulfully, dramatically* Shinunoga e-waaaaaaaa.

August 26, 2024, 05:31 PM

American singer Madison Beer pays S$3,460 for S'pore nail studio's rent on top of nail services

Support local businesses.

August 26, 2024, 05:28 PM

Fire breaks out at migrant workers dormitory in Punggol at around 2:30am

SCDF said the fire involved the contents of a rubbish chute.

August 26, 2024, 05:06 PM

Mayor says KL safe as search extends into 4th day for female tourist, 48, who fell into sinkhole

She was on her way to a temple when she disappeared into the 8m-deep sinkhole.

August 26, 2024, 04:44 PM

MPA to explore feasibility of S'pore's 1st floating solar & tidal farm around Raffles Lighthouse waters

An environmental impact assessment will be conducted before implementation.

August 26, 2024, 04:08 PM

Pigeon defeats anti-bird doors by dining inside tray return point at ABC Brickworks food centre

It has defeated the system.

August 26, 2024, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.