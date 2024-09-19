2 more locations set up in JB for S'pore VEP tag installation from Sep. 22, 2024

Two additional locations have been set up in Johor Bahru, Malaysia to facilitate the installation of more vehicle entry permit (VEP) RFID tags on Singapore-registered vehicles, starting from Sep. 22, 2024.

According to a media release by the Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ) on Sep. 19, Singapore vehicle owners can do so by visiting:

JPJ Johor Bahru branch, Kompleks JPJ, Taman Daya 80990 Johor Bahru

Southern Region Road Transport Academy (Akademi Pengangkutan Jalan Wilayah Selatan), Jalan Kebun Teh Lama, Larkin 80250 Johor Bahru

The move is part of efforts by Malaysian authorities to improve the VEP RFID tag registration process.

Locations and maximum capacities

According to JPJ, the JPJ Complex branch in Taman Daya is able to accommodate tag installations for up to 800 vehicles per day.

The Southern Region Road Transport Academy will be able to accommodate up to 400 vehicles per day.

Currently, there is only one tag installation centre in Johor Bahru located at Danga Bay, with a maximum capacity of 300 vehicles per day.

The addition of two new locations will increase the overall maximum capacity to 1,500 per day, JPJ said.

The department also called on all owners of foreign vehicles to immediately register, install and activate their RFID VEP tags to avoid any difficulties when entering and exiting Malaysia in the future.

Enforcement soon

It is an offence to drive a foreign-registered into Malaysia without necessary permits.

Those who wish to register or require more information may visit the VEP website for more details.

There is only one VEP installation and information centre in Singapore at the moment.

Located in Woodlands, the centre can only install between 100 to 150 tags and handle 100 enquiries per day.

The VEP will be fully implemented on Oct. 1, 2024.

