Woodlands centre can install 100-150 VEP tags & handle 100 enquiries a day

If you are thinking about heading down to the information centre in Woodlands to sort out your vehicle entry permit (VEP) tag installation, you need to make an appointment first (link here).

Motorists who show up without making an appointment will not be entertained and will be turned away.

This is so as the MY VEP Woodlands office is already at capacity and handling the maximum number of appointments each day, CNA reported.

Book appointment few weeks in advance

And appointments must be booked a few weeks in advance.

CNA reported that the booking site showed that appointments all the way up to the last available date, Oct. 4, were fully booked.

Motorists had to wait until 11:59pm on Sunday, Sep. 14 for a new batch of appointments between Oct. 7 and 11 to be made available on the booking site.

At capacity

Ng Poh Heng, the manager at the Woodlands office, said they can only handle about 100 enquiries a day.

According to Ng, the team aims to install at least 100 to 150 RFID tags a day "once everything is going".

This was after the office got permission from the Malaysian authorities to do so.

The office opened on Aug. 19 to help Singapore drivers with VEP applications.

Since Sep. 12, it has also allowed motorists to collect and help install their VEP tags.

Drivers who choose to collect their tags from the Woodlands centre will be offered the tag that is installed on the windscreen, unless it is not suitable.

It takes about five minutes to install the tag on each vehicle.

There are about 1 million vehicles in Singapore, of which 524,000 are private cars.

Background

Common problems encountered by motorists include the inability to complete online payment on the VEP application portal, problems deregistering VEP applications of previous owners for those who drive second-hand vehicles, as well as trouble trying to apply to get physical tag for those who applied for VEP years ago when the scheme was first announced.

Malaysia will require all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country by land from Singapore to use VEPs from Oct. 1, it was announced in May 2024.

Motorists who fail to do so may be fined up to RM2,000 (US$606) or jailed for up to six months.

