Woodlands VEP info centre will soon help Johor-bound motorists install RFID tags

The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) information counter located on the third floor of 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 is being turned into a collection point for the radio frequency identification (RFID) tag from Sep. 18.

It will then expand its services to help with the installation of tags for motorists later on.

It is currently preparing for this change, The Straits Times reported.

VEP info centre expanding services

The ability to select Woodlands as the location to collect the VEP tag started on Sep. 3.

The total fee for self-collection is S$42.

The fee to collect the tag in Singapore is S$39, on top of a processing fee of RM10 (S$3) for the tag.

Changes are afoot to also help motorists with the installation.

A spokesperson told ST the target is to install the tags on up to 50 vehicles a day at first.

It will extend its operating hours if needed.

The counter is open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm at the moment

Background

The MY VEP office in Woodlands is operated in collaboration with TCSens.

TCSens is the company appointed by the Malaysian Transport Ministry.

Currently, Singapore motorists already have the option to travel to Danga Bay in Johor to collect the tag in person, or have it sent here by post.

Receiving the tag via postage in Singapore costs anywhere from RM13.60 (S$4.10) and RM167.22 (S$50.20), depending on the delivery address and the logistics company, according to ST.

The Malaysian authorities require foreign-registered vehicles to be identified by the RFID tag.

It can be used to pay the RM20 (S$6) road charge levied on foreign vehicles when they enter Malaysia, as well as toll fees on Malaysian highways.

Motorists who enter Malaysia without a VEP tag from Oct. 1 can face a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$600) or a jail term of up to six months.

