Motorcycle & truck accident: Male motorcyclist, 28, dies at scene along TPE

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist passed away after the motorcycle he was on collided with a truck at around 10:25pm on Sep. 11, along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) before Punggol Road exit that day.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was apparently trapped under the truck, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A white sheet placed at the right rear wheel of the lorry was apparently used to cover the body of the deceased rider.

A 42-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

Two lanes of the four-lane expressway were cordoned off by the police in the aftermath of the accident.

A motorist said vehicles came to a standstill, Shin Min reported, with at least two ambulances at the scene.

Footage circulated online showed vehicles along the expressway lined up bonnet to rear after the accident.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News