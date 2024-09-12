Back

Motorcyclist, 28, dies after accident with truck along TPE

The accident happened around 10:25pm on Sep. 11. 

Winnie Li | Amber Tay | September 12, 2024, 12:47 PM

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist passed away after a road accident involving a truck at around 10:25pm on Sep. 11.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Mothership that a road traffic accident occurred along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) before Punggol Road exit that day.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Photos posted on SGRoad Blocks Telegram group showed the aftermath of the accident.

A motorcycle was seen on the ground.

The user who posted the photos said it was a "fatal accident" where a "motorcycle rear-ended a lorry."

SPF said a 42-year-old male truck driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via SGRoad Blocks Telegram

