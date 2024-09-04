Back

Toh Wei Soong advances to finals for 50m Paralympics freestyle as 8th fastest in heats

The 25-year-old swimmer finished with a time of 29.74 seconds.

Amber Tay | September 04, 2024, 06:16 PM

Toh Wei Soong has come in eighth in the men's 50m freestyle S7 heats at the 2024 Paralympics, held in the Paris La Defense Arena on Sep. 3 at 5pm (Singapore time).

The winner of Toh's heat, Heat 2, was Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Andrii Trusov, who set a Paralympic Record of 27.31 seconds.

The eight fastest swimmers qualified for the final.

Toh will be competing in the finals for the men's 50m freestyle S7 on Sep. 5 just after 1am (Singapore time).

He will also compete in the heats for the men's 50m butterfly S7 on Sep. 7 for a chance at racing in the finals later that day.

He previously competed in the men's 100m backstroke S7 event on Sep. 3.

Decorated medalist

This is Toh's second Paralympics.

He first picked up swimming when he was six, as a form of therapy, after he was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis at two.

It wasn't long before he grew to love being in water, where he could do things that he could not on land.

All eyes were on him at the 2023 Asian Para Games in China, after he brought home three golds and one silver.

Previously that year, he had finished the ASEAN Para Games held in Cambodia on a high note as well, winning three golds and two silvers, and setting new tournament records and a new national record.

Top image via @tohweisoong/Instagram

